GTA Online weekly update adds new car the Declasse Vigero ZX

The GTA Online weekly update for September 1 is upon us, bringing another new car to the online multiplayer game as part of the rollout of vehicles introduced in the GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises expansion. Official patch notes from Rockstar should arrive shortly, but we have all the key details for the week right here. The main highlight for the week of September 1 is the stylish new Declasse Vigero ZX.

The new Declasse Vigero ZX is a 2-door ‘pony car’ (for the uninitiated, think a souped-up, sporty coupé) based on the Chevrolet Camaro Gen 6. It’s a very snazzy addition to your roster of vehicles, and can be yours for a cool $1,970,000 worth of your in-game GTA money. It’s available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos store or at Simeon’s Auto Shop, if you’re ready and willing to drop the big bucks to ride around in style.

In terms of the newly opened car dealerships for the week of September 1, the Luxury Autos car dealership is offering the Annis S80RR and the Overflod Imorgon. Meanwhile, Simeon’s Auto Shop has a slightly more expansive range on offer, with the Canis Mesa, Imponte Beater Dukes, Dundreary Landstalker XL, Bravado Banshee, and the aforementioned Declasse Vigero ZX. In celebration of the addition of Sprunk as a consumable in the online mode, you can pick up all five of these in a tasteful Sprunk green. You can also net yourself some lovely green tint oversize shades just for logging in.

If you’d rather try and win yourself a new set of wheels, the Declasse Mamba is the GTA Online prize ride for the week – this classic two-door roadster is usually $995,000, but it can be yours if you can finish top two in a Pursuit Series race for two days running. Conversely, you can win yourself the week’s GTA Online podium car at the Diamond Casino’s wheel – this week, the car on offer is the Ocelot Locust (also in Sprunk green), a convertible two-seater sports car that would ordinarily set you back $1,625,000.

Those hoping to maximise their earnings can earn triple the usual in-game cash and reputation point rewards for competing in Hotring Circuit Races, while HSW Races and the Hunting Pack adversary mode will award double the usual GTA$ and RP payouts. There’s also a double speed boost on Bunker research, and the usual range of discounts, which are listed below (via TezFunz2).

50% off

Pfister Comet Safari

Imponte Beater Dukes

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

40% off

Bunkers and renovations

Bunker supplies

LF-22 Starling

Annis S80RR

BF Dune FAV

Bravado Banshee

Vapid Desert Raid

30% off

Gallivanter Baller ST

HSW upgrades

