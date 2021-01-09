Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to sell by the millions

The sales records for the UK in 2020 are in, and people were enjoying games both new and old. Grand Theft Auto 5 is still selling extremely well, sitting alongside expected hits like Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Entertainment Retailers Association has released the videogames charts for 2020, showing the top ten games of the year across Great Britain. FIFA 21 is number one, followed by Black Ops – Cold War in second, and Grand Theft Auto 5 in third. FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare complete the top five. The data includes digital and physical, across all platforms, and seeing FIFA and Call of Duty twice is very much expected. Both the sports games and the FPS games have a wide appeal that attracts huge audiences.

The only surprise is that there’s somehow still enough people who don’t already own GTA 5 to warrant its place at number three, shifting over a million units. ERA notes this was a massive year for UK videogames sales, the industry crossed over £4 billion in combined revenue for the first time. The lockdown has been a factor, boosting digital and physical sales, and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X haven’t hurt either.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege are the major PC-relevant entries for the bottom half. Ubisoft’s open-world game is in good company, sandwiched between Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and The Last of Us Part 2, and Siege sneaking in at tenth proves there’s still plenty of life in the multiplayer game.

Two of the above are in our games of the year 2020, so make sure to check out that list for some hits you may not have picked up yet.