GTA Online’s weekly update brings Kart Krash: Full Auto and the Growler

Another Thursday, another batch of content updates for Rockstar Games’ GTA Online. This week’s offering has now dropped, bringing more new rides, a zany street race mode, and more to the online multiplayer game and, while the studio’s official rundown won’t appear on its newswire until later, fans have already been checking out what’s new, so we can get an idea right now.

As posted on Twitter by Tez2 (below), this week’s content drop brings the Pfister Growler two-door sports car, which has been added as part of the continuing GTA Online Tuners update. The speedster is now available to pick up if it takes your fancy, and will set you back $1,627,000 in-game bucks (or $1,220,250 for the trade price). Other new rides this week are the new test track vehicles, which are the Growler, of course, the Sultan RS Classic, and the Warrener HKR. This week’s GTA Online podium car is the Veto Modern go-kart, while the latest GTA Online prize ride is the Dominator GTT muscle car.

The violent and zany go-kart racing mode Kart Krash: Full Auto also makes its full debut this week, while the mode – along with exotic exports and store holdups – will see double rewards dished out.

We’ve also got another new selection of discounts and others bits and pieces, which you can check out below:

30% Off Kosatka ($1,540,000)

40% Off

– Nightshark ($747,000)

– Weevil ($522,000 – $391,500)

30% Off

– Futo GTX ($1,113,000 – $834,750)

– Toreador ($2,562,000)

– Sea Sparrow ($1,270,500)

– Veto Classic ($626,500)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) August 19, 2021

If you’d like to see the rundown on all of the new GTA cars in the Los Santos Tuners update and find out how to join the GTA LS Car Meet you can head to those links for more details.