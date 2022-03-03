GTA Online’s weekly update boosts rewards on freemode events

It’s Thursday, gang, and you know what that means. GTA Online’s reset day is here, so players are dipping in to see what’s new. As always, Rockstar Games will post the full patch notes on the Newswire later on in the day, but the update is already here, so why wait?

The Business Battles and Criminal Damage freemode events offer the biggest rewards boost this week. You can get triple the in-game cash and reputation points for doing them until next Thursday. Meanwhile, the Running Back adversary mode and Last Play contract missions are offering double the standard reward. Finally, the rewards from a series of tasks from The Contract update called Payphone Hits have got a wee boost.

If you’re looking for a new set of wheels this week, the GTA Prize Ride is the Sugoi, which you can fetch after placing in the top three of pursuit races for five days in a row. The GTA podium vehicle, meanwhile, is the Flash GT. Head over to the Diamond Casino and take a spin on the wheel to get a chance of winning it.

Here are the discounts:

– Free Supply Stash from Franklin 30% Off

– Heavy Rifle ($315,000)

– Grenades (+Smoke)

– Sticky Bombs

– Pipe Bomb

– Proximity Mines

– The Contract Weapons Finishes

– Ammo (+Mk II)

– Armor 25% Off

– Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)

– Stun Gun ($281,250)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 3, 2022

If you’re looking for more Grand Theft Auto-related content, check out our GTA V mods and GTA V cheats guides for the crime game’s offline mode.

GTA V: Premium Edition GTA V: Premium Edition Humble $29.98 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.