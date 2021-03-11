GTA Online’s weekly update brings double rewards for putting up with Lamar

It’s Thursday in Los Santos, which means GTA Online players are mulling around to see if there’s anything decent in the crime game’s weekly update. Rockstar Games will have its usual roundup up on its newswire later today, but the update has already gone live, so, uh, why wait?

This week you’re getting double rewards for doing Lamar Davids’ contact missions, which is excellent news for those of you who are a fan of the recent Franklin roast memes. Lamar’s missions are a good time and almost heist-like. That said, they don’t pay the best in terms of dosh, so hopefully, this week will make them more worth your time. If you fancy switching things up, Martin Madrazo’s contact missions are also paying out double rewards, and offer the same kind of experience you get with Lamar, just – you know – without Lamar’s nonsense.

There are more ways to make better money in GTA Online this week, too. Business Battles and Transform Races are paying out double their usual rewards. The former is a freemode event that involves nicking cargo, whereas the latter is a variant of GTA Online’s stunt races.

If you’re feeling lucky this week, you can put that to the test with the GTA 5 podium car, which is the HVY Nightshark this week. You can find the full list of vehicle discounts below:

40% Off Terrorbyte (+Renovations)

40% Off Facilities (+Renovations)

40% Off Laser Weapons

40% Off

– Chernobog ($1,987,020 – $1,494,000)

– Emerus ($1,650,000)

– Miljet ($1,020,000)

– Rhino ($900,000)

25% Off

– Squaddie ($847,500)

Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 11, 2021

If you’re looking for some GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats to toy around with offline, you know where to click.