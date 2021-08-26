GTA Online’s weekly update adds a new Los Santos Tuners car, new collectables

This week’s raft of GTA Online goodies is in. The crime game gets a weekly refresh of bonuses and content to keep things fresh, with players dipping in to see what’s new ahead of Rockstar Games’ official rundown, which you’ll find on its Newswire later on in the day.

We’ve been getting a steady rollout of new cars as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. This week is no different, and you can fetch the Sultan RS Classic for $1,789,000 in GTA bucks from Southern San Andreas Super Autos if you fancy it. If you’re not sure whether you want to commit the funds or not, you can try the car out on the test track alongside the Tailgater S and Cypher.

You’re also getting the chance to fetch some new duds this week. Players are reporting that Los Santos is now littered with Shipwreck collectables, which will bring you a pirate-themed outfit called The Frontier if you collect ’em all. Here’s where to find one of them.

The GTA prize ride is the Euro this week, whereas the GTA podium vehicle is the GB200. You can also find double the usual rewards on auto shop customer deliveries and the previously added eight new stunt races. If you’re looking for a bit more, Rockstar is tripling the Associate and Bodyguard payout.

Here are the rest of the discounts and deals on offer:

50% Off Bunkers (+40% Off Renovations)

40% Off

– Half-track ($1,352,610 – $1,017,000)

– Tezeract ($1,695,000)

– Verus ($115,200)

30% Off

– Dominator GTT ($854,000 – $640,500)

– Specter ($419,300)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) August 26, 2021

If you’re looking for something to spice up your offline experience, our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides have plenty to inspire you.