GTA 6 leaker arrested by London police, reports claim

A teenage hacker who is likely connected to the group responsible for the GTA 6 leaks has been arrested in Oxfordshire. City of London Police announced that the 17-year-old was taken into custody September 22 as part of an investigation with the UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit. Additional sources claim this suspect is the source of the leaked Grand Theft Auto IV information that became public this week.

City Police say the suspect remained in custody September 23, but have not released a name or any other identifying information. Police also have not positively connected this arrest to the breach at Rockstar Games or the hacking group Lapsus$, which is believed to be responsible both for the Rockstar breach and a recent breach of Uber.

California-based journalist Matthew Keys has said that sources have informed him that this arrest is indeed related to those breaches, but police declined to confirm this when contacted by Reuters.

Keys also says that a source tells him this investigation was “done in concert with an investigation conducted by the FBI”.

Rockstar, for its part, has not made an official comment on the arrest. The company has said it was “disappointed” by the leak of the footage, but that it does not believe the leak will have an impact on the development of Grand Theft Auto IV.