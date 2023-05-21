Rumored GTA 6 actor is either teasing or trolling at this point

A rumored GTA 6 voice actor is either teasing his role in Rockstar’s upcoming open-world game, or doing some truly elaborate trolling. As we wait to hear any official Grand Theft Auto 6 news, this potential tease looks like it’s the closest we’re going to get for a while before the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date.

While not confirmed, this being something we’d like to stress up top, it’s been heavily rumored that actor Bryan Zampella will be playing one of the two GTA 6 leads, Jason. Granted, these hints have come from Zampella himself since 2017, which we break down in some recent GTA 6 news, so it’s worth taking all of this with a grain of salt.

So what we’ve got here is either some A-tier trolling of the highest caliber or Zampella is hinting that he is, in fact, one of the leads of GTA 6. At this point, one is as likely as the other, but it’s fun to speculate, no?

Basically, Zampella has shared an image on his Instagram story of him facing away from the camera and toward the ocean while he’s wearing a gray singlet and backwards cap, which was the outfit mainly associated with Jason from the GTA 6 leaks.

Again, I’d just like to stress, this does not confirm anything. Zampella could quite easily be playing off the hype for a laugh as much as he’s actually the GTA 6 Jason voice actor, and one is as likely as the other at this stage. If he is trolling I’ve got to admit that he’s doing a very good job, at the very least.

Zampella isn’t the only one teasing the next Grand Theft Auto though, as Take-Two seems to have implied that GTA 6 could be released around 2025. In the latest financials, publisher Take-Two says “in fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several ground-breaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion (£6.4 billion) in net bookings.”

That’s a lot of money, and it feels like the only IP of theirs to help push up the profit would be GTA 6. After all, GTA Online has helped make GTA 5 one of the highest-grossing videogames ever made.

