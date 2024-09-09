Hades 2 Chaos Trials explained

What are Hades 2 Chaos Trials? Hades 2 gives players plenty of tools to change the way each run plays out, but if you’re looking to drastically alter your experience, you’re going to want to look for Chaos Trials. These special runs only become available once you’re able to see into the Pitch-Black Stone, so keep that in mind before you seek out an additional challenge.

During each of your runs, it’s important to remember what the best Hades 2 Boons are, so you can ensure Melinoë is well-equipped to take on the enemies in the Underworld. Hades 2 introduces a number of essential combat mechanics that alter the way you approach combat, like the Arcana Cards that give you permanent power-ups before each run.

Chaos Trials are special runs in Hades 2 with their own set of rules and loadouts. For example, you might be tasked with a run through the City of Ephyra using the Moonstone Axe and the Lion Fang keepsake. The reward for completing Chaos Trials is Stardust, a high-value resource that is required to bond with Hades 2 familiars and unlock the best Arcana Cards.

How to unlock the Pitch-Black Stone

The Pitch-Black Stone is the key to unlock Hades 2 Chaos Trials, but it’s surprisingly easy to miss – especially if you’re playing it safe or saving up your Nectar for someone special.

You can unlock the Pitch-Black Stone by activating the Abyssal Insight incantation bestowed by Chaos. Give Chaos at least one Nectar, then continue to hop into Chaos Gates to accept their boons and eventually receive the Abyssal Insight incantation. Gather x2 Fate Fabric, x2 Pearl, x2 Moly, x2 Nightshade and incant at the cauldron to summon the Pitch-Black Stone. You can interact with it at any time in the training grounds to access Hades 2 Chaos Trials.

How do you unlock more Hades 2 Chaos Trials?

The number of Chaos Trials available depends on how many Hades 2 weapons and aspects you have for each weapon. This requires you to unlock the Hades 2 incantation, Aspects of Night and Darkness. You can purchase this from the Cauldron in the Crossroads for 5x Bronze and 1x Nightshade. Once you have unlocked this aspect, you’re able to purchase weapon aspects from the Silver Pool.

All Hades 2 Chaos Trials

Here’s our list of all 15 Hades 2 Chaos Trials:

Trial Name Location Weapon Keepsake Boon Trial of Origin Erebus Witch’s Staff None Primordial Chaos Trial of Salt Oceanus Sister Blades None Poseidon Trial of Humility Erebus Witch’s Staff None Apollo Trial of the Labrys Erebus Moonstone Axe Lion Fang Hephaestus Trial of Vengeance Ephyra Aspect of Melinoë Evil Eye Olympus Trial of Haste Fields of Mourning Aspect of Melinoë Metallic Droplet None Trial of the Moon Erebus Aspect of Charon Moon Beam None Trial of Gold City of Ephyra Aspect of Pan Gold Purse None Trial of Blood Rift of Thessaly Aspect of Artemis White Antler None Trial of Precarity City of Ephyra Aspect of Medea Experimental Hammer Apollo Trial of Fury Oceanus Aspect of Circe Crystal Figurine Trial of Heartache Rift of Thessaly Aspect of Eos Beautiful Mirror Aphrodite Trial of Doom Oceanus Aspect of Thanatos Engraved Pin Demeter Trial of Vigor Oceanus Aspect of Momus Blackened Fleece Aphrodite Trial of Flame Fields of Mourning Aspect of Moros Everlasting Ember Hestia

And that’s everything you need to know about Hades 2 Chaos Trials. If you’ve got a good ear for voices, you may recognize some actors in our Hades 2 voice cast guide. Since you’ve reached the Chaos Trials, you’re probably close to the end of the roguelike game. In which case, you may want to see our Hades 2 Chronos boss fight guide if you need some help taking down The God of Time.