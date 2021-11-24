Want to know how to complete the Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event challenges? By playing Halo Infinite Fiesta matches against other players, you can earn unique rewards by finishing the challenges with orange tabs next to them in the challenges list. These rewards include the Halo Infinite Yoroi samurai armour, along with a whole bunch of other samurai-themed goodies. You only need to finish one of these weekly Fiesta challenges to increase your rank in the Fracture Tenrai event track.

However, while completing the Fracture Tenrai challenges are relatively simple, as challenges are randomised, there’s no guarantee of getting Fiesta challenges. There’s no shortcut, either, you need to either finish your active challenges or attempt to swap the challenge using one of the Challenge Swap consumable items.

Since the challenges are only available for a limited time, here’s how to get the Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai challenges and rewards. You may also be interested in learning more about the Halo Infinite battle pass rewards since completing Fiesta challenges gives you experience towards unlocking the items there.

Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event challenges

You must complete Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai challenges by playing matches in the Fracture Tenrai Fiesta playlist when they are available. There isn’t a specific list of challenges to complete, but rather themes of challenges that appear in your active challenges list. After completing a Fracture Tenrai event challenge, you will progress to the next level in the special Fracture Tenrai event battle pass.

Here are some examples of the Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai challenges you can find:

Earn assists in Fiesta PvP

Stop an enemy killing spree in Fiesta PvP

Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Fiesta PvP

Complete Fiesta PvP matches

Kill enemy Spartans in Fiesta PvP

Earn double kills in Fiesta

Earn a killing spree in Fiesta PvP

Since these challenges are on the same list as the main battle pass challenges, it’s difficult to guarantee a Fracture Tenrai challenge in the first place. If this is the case, you can either finish some standard challenges or replace an active challenge with an upcoming challenge by using the Swap Challenge item you can earn via the battle pass. A word of warning, though: swapping the challenge is not guaranteed to give you a Fiesta challenge.

Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event challenge rewards

Here are all of the Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event challenge rewards:

Level 1 – Torii Reflection (backdrop)

– Torii Reflection (backdrop) Level 2 – Challenge Swap consumable

– Challenge Swap consumable Level 3 – XP Boot consumable

– XP Boot consumable Level 4 – Samurai (nameplate)

– Samurai (nameplate) Level 5 – Yoroi (armour core)

– Yoroi (armour core) Level 6 – Challenge Swap consumable

– Challenge Swap consumable Level 7 – XP Boot consumable

– XP Boot consumable Level 8 – XP Boot consumable

– XP Boot consumable Level 9 – Samurai (vehicle emblem)

– Samurai (vehicle emblem) Level 10 – Gatekeeper (left shoulder pad)

– Gatekeeper (left shoulder pad) Level 11 – Challenge Swap consumable

– Challenge Swap consumable Level 12 – XP Boost consumable

– XP Boost consumable Level 13 – XP Boost consumable

– XP Boost consumable Level 14 – Samurai (armour emblem)

– Samurai (armour emblem) Level 15 – Gatekeeper (right shoulder pad)

– Gatekeeper (right shoulder pad) Level 16 – Challenge Swap consumable

– Challenge Swap consumable Level 17 – XP Boost consumable

– XP Boost consumable Level 18 – XP Boost consumable

– XP Boost consumable Level 19 – Samurai (weapon emblem)

– Samurai (weapon emblem) Level 20 – Sol Devil (MA40 AR weapon coating)

– Sol Devil (MA40 AR weapon coating) Level 21 – Challenge Swap consumable

– Challenge Swap consumable Level 22 – XP Boost consumable

– XP Boost consumable Level 23 – XP Boost consumable

– XP Boost consumable Level 24 – Whispered Sky (MK50 Sidekick weapon coating)

– Whispered Sky (MK50 Sidekick weapon coating) Level 25 – Yokai (helmet)

– Yokai (helmet) Level 26 – Challenge Swap consumable

– Challenge Swap consumable Level 27 – XP Boost consumable

– XP Boost consumable Level 28 – Whispered Sky (BR75 weapon coating)

– Whispered Sky (BR75 weapon coating) Level 29 – Spring Blossom Filter (helmet attachment)

– Spring Blossom Filter (helmet attachment) Level 30 – Swordsman’s Belt (utility)

With that, you should know everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event challenges. While you’re here, you can learn how to get the best performance via our Halo Infinite settings guide and how Halo Infinite ranked mode works.