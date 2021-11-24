Want to know how to play Fiesta matches in Halo Infinite? Some of the more bizarre game modes from previous Halo games are coming as part of limited-time events. The first of these events, named Fracture: Tenrai, is now live; by completing Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event challenges, players are rewarded with the Halo Infinite Yoroi Samurai armour.

Fiesta matches are similar to regular deathmatches but players respawn with a randomised loadout, instead of the standard assault rifle and pistol combo. Of course, it’s the luck of the draw what you respawn with, so you could have an overpowered loadout packed with the very best Halo Infinite guns, or you might have to survive with low-tier weapons.

It’s a fun, chaotic game type that may seem luck-based at first, but with the right tools and a bit of skill, you can potentially decimate the enemy team with some well-placed rockets. Here is when the Halo Infinite Fiesta matches are available.

Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai fiesta playlist dates

The only way to play Fiesta matches in Halo Infinite is to play the Fracture: Tenrai Fiesta playlist. Fracture: Tenrai is a limited-time event that occurs once a month and lasts for a week.

The currently announced Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai Fiesta event dates are:

Week one : November 23, 2021 – November 29, 2021

: November 23, 2021 – November 29, 2021 Week two : January 4, 2022 – January 10, 2022

: January 4, 2022 – January 10, 2022 Week three: February 1, 2022 – February 7, 2022

The Halo Infinite Tenrai start time for the first Fracture Tenrai week was 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT. 343 Industries hasn’t confirmed if these start times will be the same for future weeks, but we’ll update you as soon as we get confirmation.

Fiesta matches are available in these seven maps:

Streets

Recharge

Live Fire

Launch Site

Behemoth

Bazaar

Aquarius

As long as the playlist is available, you can jump into the fiesta playlist and experience the chaos for yourself. In the meantime, though, if you’re just starting out in Halo Infinite multiplayer, we have guides on how Halo Infinite ranked mode and Halo Infinite battle pass works, as well as details on Halo Infinite character customisation.