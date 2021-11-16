Want to know how to get the Yoroi samurai armour in Halo Infinite? Following the surprise launch of the much-anticipated FPS game, Halo Infinite’s first season, Heroes of Reach, lasts until May 2, 2022. So there’s plenty of time for you to get all of the Halo Infinite season one battle pass unlockable skins based on characters from Halo: Reach. However, 343 Industries has also tweeted that the first mini-season begins next week. It’s called ‘Fracture: Tenrai’ and features the Yoroi armour as the event’s main unlockable skin.

Previous Halo games had character customisation to make your Spartan warrior look unique, so it’s no surprise to see that Halo Infinite’s battle pass has a plethora of helmets, weapon skins, and pauldrons to make your Spartan stand out. Despite not being the first Japanese-themed armour set in Halo (the Hayabusa powered assault armour has been around since Halo 3), the Yoroi samurai armour is one of the more elaborate looking designs in the game so far.

So, if you ever wanted your Spartan warrior to have that samurai look, complete with a snazzy Kabuto helmet, then you should definitely mark in your calendars when Fracture: Tenrai goes live.

Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai release date

The Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event begins on November 23 and will last until November 30. The event is free to all Halo Infinite players, regardless of whether or not you’ve bought the season one battle pass.

Season 1 will last until May 2022. Along the way #HaloInfinite will have multiple in-game events with their own rewards and activities! The first is Fracture: Tenrai, featuring a limited time Event Pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards starting next week. pic.twitter.com/3XtGQj5tgf — Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2021

How to get the Halo Infinite Yoroi Samurai armor

During the Fracture: Tenrai event, you will have the chance to unlock the Yoroi samurai armour and, according to the tweet above, “other Samurai-themed rewards”. 343 Industries has not revealed how you unlock the Yoroi samurai armour yet, but the event will have challenges to complete that are linked to a special playlist. Completing these challenges is likely how you unlock the armour.

If you miss the event, the good news is that it will return in the future, giving you more opportunities to unlock the samurai armour. We’ll be sure to update this guide once the unlock conditions have been revealed, but until then, our Halo Infinite system requirements guide can help with get your PC up to speed.