Halo Infinite multiplayer skins locations

It may surprise you to learn that you can find Halo Infinite multiplayer skins and other cosmetic items in the single-player campaign. You can find them in the open world by capturing FOBs, which ping the skin location on the world map. Once highlighted on your map, it’s just a case of finding the Mjolnir Armory cases and opening them up to get the item.

However, not every one of these caches contains armour coating. They can also have weapon skins, vehicle skins, emblems, nameplates, charms, and stances. Once you’ve opened a cache, you can equip these items to your character in multiplayer mode. To learn more about how to do this, check out our Halo Infinite character customisation guide.

You could just go and open every one of the Mjolnir Armory caches. However, we’ve separated all items into their relevant categories should you wish to prioritise the Halo Infinite multiplayer skins or any of the other unlockable items. In addition, some of the caches are hard to find, so here’s a description of their location.

Halo Infinite multiplayer skin locations

All of the armour coatings available in the campaign are for the MKVII armour. These colours do not carry over to other armour styles. Here are all ten Halo Infinite multiplayer skin locations:

Obelisk Stone – Outpost Tremonius near the landing pad

– Outpost Tremonius near the landing pad Shadow Sorel – northwest of FOB Delta

– northwest of FOB Delta Crimson Vettel – in the lake southeast of Outpost Tremonius

– in the lake southeast of Outpost Tremonius Banished Deception – on the cliff northwest of FOB Bravo

– on the cliff northwest of FOB Bravo Dogfight Makovich – southeast of Excavation Site on the cliff

– southeast of Excavation Site on the cliff Blood Shadow – west of Foxhound Squad

– west of Foxhound Squad Wild Kovan – southeast of Foxhound Squad

– southeast of Foxhound Squad Shadow Sorel – in the northern part of the area close to FOB Delta, near an alcove in the cliffs

– in the northern part of the area close to FOB Delta, near an alcove in the cliffs Midnight Griffin – southwest of The Tower

– southwest of The Tower Scorpion Horvath – near the edge of the map southwest of the Tower

Halo Infinite weapon skin locations

There are also weapon skins available with the Warmaster’s Prize coating range, though they are limited to human weapons. Here are all five Halo Infinite weapon skin locations:

Warmaster’s Prize M41 SPNKr coating – north of FOB Alpha

– north of FOB Alpha Warmaster’s Prize Battle Rifle coating – south of the western gun battery

– south of the western gun battery Warmaster’s Prize Bulldog coating – west of Bluebell Squad

– west of Bluebell Squad Warmaster’s Prize Assault Rifle coating – north of FOB Juliet

– north of FOB Juliet Warmaster’s Prize Commando Rifle coating – southeast of FOB Lima

Halo Infinite vehicle skin locations

With the Banished Deception coating range, you can also give vehicles a new look. Here are all six Halo Infinite vehicle skin locations:

Banished Deception Ridgeback coating – south of FOB Echo

– south of FOB Echo Banished Deception Warthog coating – on the cliffs southwest of the southwest beacon. It’s quite high up, so you may need Grappleshot upgrades or a flying vehicle.

– on the cliffs southwest of the southwest beacon. It’s quite high up, so you may need Grappleshot upgrades or a flying vehicle. Banished Deception Mongoose coating – north of the southwest beacon

– north of the southwest beacon Banished Deception Rockethog coating – southeast of FOB Juliet

– southeast of FOB Juliet Banished Deception Scorpion coating – southwest of the Riven Gate

– southwest of the Riven Gate Banished Deception Gungoose coating – on top of the cliff north of Riven Gate

Halo Infinite emblems, nameplates, charms, and stance locations

Finally, here are all 13 of the other Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armory locations:

Banished armor emblem – east of FOB Bravo

– east of FOB Bravo Banished nameplate – west of Excavation Site

– west of Excavation Site Banished weapon charm – south of Lancer Squad

– south of Lancer Squad Banished weapon emblem – north of Bluebell Squad

– north of Bluebell Squad Windfall armor emblem – east of FOB Foxtrot

– east of FOB Foxtrot Windfall nameplate – northwest of Riven Gate

– northwest of Riven Gate Dogtags weapon charm – southeast of FOB November

– southeast of FOB November Olympic stance – south of FOB Foxtrot

– south of FOB Foxtrot Infinity nameplate – just outside the entrance to the base guarding the first Spire

– just outside the entrance to the base guarding the first Spire Infinity armor emblem – northwest of FOB Hotel

– northwest of FOB Hotel Griffin weapon emblem – southeast of FOB Kilo, near the cliff edge

– southeast of FOB Kilo, near the cliff edge Griffin armor emblem – southeast of Barroth HVT bounty

– southeast of Barroth HVT bounty Griffin nameplate – north of FOB November

Those are all the Halo Infinite multiplayer skins and other items you can get from the Mjolnir Armory caches. We also have a guide on the elusive Halo Infinite skull locations. After kitting your Spartan out with your new skins, check out our tips on the best Halo Infinite guns, the Halo Infinite battle pass, and what the Halo Infinite weekly challenge is.