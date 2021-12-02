Halo Infinite weekly challenge and reward

Want to know how to complete the Halo Infinite weekly challenges? Every week you can unlock a free cosmetic for your Spartan. To get this new look, you have to complete a list of challenges, and play a lot of matches. These challenges also give you experience points you use to level up the Halo Infinite battle pass.

Challenges can be found in the battle pass menu and it lists the current active challenges and upcoming challenges. Each challenge is colour-coded by difficulty, so bright grey challenges are the easiest, the bluish-grey challenges are of medium difficulty, and the bright blue ones are the most challenging. One of the upcoming challenges will take its place when you complete a challenge, though which challenge it is, is random.

Once you’ve completed each challenge, you’re given one more challenge before you can claim your weekly reward. This challenge is the same for everyone. In this guide, we’ll give you tips on how to complete the Halo Infinite weekly challenges in your queue, explain what the weekly ultimate challenge is, and what the weekly ultimate challenge reward is for this week.

Halo Infinite weekly challenges

Halo Infinite’s weekly challenges reset every Tuesday at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT. This time is also when limited time modes, such as the Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event, go live.

The Halo Infinite weekly ultimate challenge for this week is:

Win 17 PvP matches (any mode is acceptable for this)

This week’s Halo Infinite ultimate challenge reward is:

Nameplate – Sacrifice

If you want to get your hands on this nameplate, focus on Quick Play games if you’re playing with a team, and Big Team Battle modes if you’re playing solo.

How to complete Halo Infinite weekly challenges

Examples of weekly challenges you’ll find in your list include:

Killing enemy Spartans

Getting assists

Killing Spartans with certain weapons, vehicles, or items such as the Oddball

Completing particular match types

Winning match types or playlists

If you’re not happy with these challenges, then you can use a Challenge Swap item to replace it with another one. You get these items as part of the battle pass, so you only have a finite number of them. Nevertheless, they can be good for getting rid of a particularly nasty challenge, such as winning three BTB Stockpile matches. Still, we must stress that there’s no guarantee that the challenge you get will be any easier, so do exercise caution if you decide to use a Challenge Swap.

To help you get better at Halo Infinite PvP, we suggest having a look at the best Halo Infinite guns to see which weapons and gadgets you should keep an eye out for in every match. Once you have the reward, you can use our Halo Infinite character customisation guide to learn how to equip it.