Halo Infinite release time – here’s when the campaign unlocks

While we’ve had Halo Infinite’s multiplayer to keep us busy for close to one month, it will soon be time to play the campaign. While we know that the Halo Infinite release date is December 8, some of those who have taken the day off will likely wonder what the Halo Infinite campaign unlock time is. Thankfully, 343 Industries has provided the answer.

Halo Infinite’s campaign releases on December 8 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT. The developer has confirmed the release times on Twitter with a graphic that spells out when the FPS game will unlock in various time zones, which you can find below. If you check out Halo Infinite’s Steam page, you can find a countdown timer there, too.

While you still have a couple of days to wait, the Halo Infinite campaign reviews have started coming in, and it’s all looking quite rosy so far. Some outlets have given it a perfect score, whereas others have given out the equivalent of an eight-out-of-ten score. Us? We landed on an eight ourselves, with Elliot Gardener calling it “a return to form for one of gaming’s greatest heroes” in his Halo Infinite review.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that you’ll only be getting access to the single-player version of the campaign. 343 Industries has previously confirmed that a co-op option will come along in Season 2, which should be launching in May.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has launched to praise – for the most part. While the combat is fun, some fans have had a few gripes with battle pass progression and the playlists on offer. As a result, we’ve had a few tweaks to improve the levelling experience in Halo Infinite, and the devs have confirmed that multiplayer is getting dedicated Slayer and SWAT playlists in the future. There’s also a desync problem that the devs have promised to “look into”.

If you want to make sure your PC is up to scratch to run the new Halo game, you can check out our Halo Infinite system requirements guide.