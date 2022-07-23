Here’s how to get Halo Infinite Steam Deck working

As great as it is, one of the biggest annoyances of Valve’s Steam Deck console is how many major games are still unsupported, including the latest Halo game. Now it seems finally possible to get Halo Infinite Steam Deck playable at last, and here’s how to do it.

At the current count, there are over 4,000 officially Verified or playable Steam Deck games right now, although there are still plenty of games left completely unplayable. While there are a load of Xbox games playable on the console, Halo Infinite isn’t one of them.

That’s set to change at last, thanks to a new Proton Experimental update (as spotted by Gaming on Linux). While still just in testing right now – and you’ll need an extra application to install it – anyone with the update should be able to get Halo Infinite working on Steam Deck. Gaming on Linux notes that the multiplayer side is running but they haven’t tested the campaign yet, but with any luck that will work too.

Here’s how to do it on Steam Deck:

Head to Settings > System update channel and select ‘preview’

In desktop mode, find the application ProtonUp-Qt and install it, then run the new update ‘GE-Proton 7-26’

Open up your Halo Infinite install folder and remove the ‘videos’ sub-folder

Go to Halo Infinite in your Steam library and press the cog-shaped settings button, then Compatibility, and select GE-Proton 7-26

Run Halo Infinite on Steam Deck!

In other Halo Infinite news, a number of Forge mode leaks reveal some neat community file-sharing options.