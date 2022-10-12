A Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion will be in the Harry Potter game

Turns out there will be a Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion in the Harry Potter fantasy game, as many excited players have been getting concerned about lack of information about the character – especially given Avalanche Software has currently only shown off companions from the other three houses.

There’s been no official news of a Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion as of yet, but a trusted source has revealed that, despite the lack of information, one is coming to the game. While this was expected on some level – why would there be a point made of the other three after all? It’s still nice to get some form of confirmation after the Ravenclaw companion was seemingly left off the roster.

The news comes from YouTube channel RetroRaconteur, who uploaded a video recently with talk of a source telling them about the Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion.

“I have no idea when we’re going to be getting more info about a Ravenclaw companion, or even if we will get info about a Ravenclaw companion before launch,” says RetroRaconteur. “But I talked to one of the same folks that has given me some information in the past about Hogwarts Legacy. I can in fact confirm that we will have a Ravenclaw companion in this game.”

RetroRaconteur also said back in July of this year that Hogwarts Legacy wouldn’t have Quidditch according to multiple sources, which lines up with what we reported about the Hogwarts Legacy Quidditch mechanics in March of this year as well, as it hadn’t been confirmed at the time if the magical sport was or wasn’t in the game. So, we can rightfully expect a Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion it seems, we just don’t know when that’ll be.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.