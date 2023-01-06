Want to get Hogwarts Legacy early access and play the game before release? We’re just a few weeks away from the new school year, and it’s an important one for many Harry Potter fans. It’s the first time you, through the guise of a transfer student, become one of the witches and wizards studying at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

But while you could always wait until the Hogwarts Legacy release date and play it at the same time as everyone else, you have the option to start the RPG game a few days earlier instead. Before long, you’ll wander around colossally-sized school grounds with your Hogwarts Legacy map in hand, locating the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms, casting spells, and meeting Hogwarts Legacy characters from students to professors.

To get the Hogwarts Legacy early access on PC, you need to preorder the Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition. Doing this gives you the Onyx Hippogriff Mount and the chance to start the game 72 hours early, unlocking access to Hogwarts Legacy on February 7. Whether you choose to play via Steam or Epic Games Store, the deluxe edition is available on both stores.

In addition to the 72-hour early access, Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition on PC includes the Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, and Thestral Mount. Preordering the standard game does not give you early access but at least nets you the Onyx Hippogriff Mount.

And that’s how to get Hogwarts Legacy early access. We recommend you work out whether or not your rig can run the game first by comparing your stats with our Hogwarts Legacy system requirements guide. You can also import your house and wand in Hogwarts Legacy, if you want to get a head start at donning the Sorting Hat, as well as a few rewards for linking your WB account.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.