Hogwarts Legacy shows a classic Harry Potter character’s ancestor

While you may be wondering if Harry Potter is in Hogwarts Legacy, there’s also a whole universe of characters and lore that could be finding their way into the wizarding world prequel RPG game. In fact, it looks like an ancestor to one of the core characters in the book series is making their way into the open-world game, as a behind-the-scenes video names them in some early footage.

The Harry Potter character in question is none other than a Weasley, with what looks like the family’s genetic disposition for unmistakable red hair there and accounted for too. It’s currently unclear if this Weasley will make it into the final game and in what exact capacity they’ll be appearing, as for all we know this could end up just being a cheeky behind-the-scenes easter egg for the fans.

Called Hector Weasley, the character appeared in an XpectoGO video that saw host James Whitehead go to developer Avalanche as part of the recent Hogwarts Legacy gameplay video that did a deep dive into combat and character creation.

At one point in the video Whitehead is in a conference room chatting with some of the Hogwarts Legacy developers while a TV plays some gameplay in the background. But if you crank the quality up to 4K and watch at around the 7:10 mark, you can quite clearly see a red head with the name Hector Weasley. You can see the clip below.

Again this doesn’t prove that the Weasleys or any other main Harry Potter character ancestors will have major involvement in the game, but it’s a fun easter egg either way. It also doesn’t look like any Hector Weasley has been named previously in the Harry Potter canon either, especially in the 1800s, so Avalanche won’t be stepping on any lore with the character.

I don’t think there’s going to be a Weasley companion or anything in Hogwarts Legacy, but I could see the character cropping up in the background of a lesson or two, potentially even with a voice line.

If you’re excited for the Harry Potter game and want to be prepared for its arrival, we’ve broken down how to import your house and wand in Hogwarts Legacy, which will also net you an exclusive bonus. It also looks like there’s going to be Hogwarts Legacy ending choices, if some words from the game’s director are anything to go by.

