Hogwarts Legacy ending impacted by choices in Harry Potter game

With Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy on the way, there’s a lot of secrets and hidden details to still uncover about the RPG game. In fact, it looks like there will be multiple Hogwarts Legacy endings in the open-world game, although the exact scope of these story changes is unknown.

This comes from a very brief quote from Hogwarts Legacy game director Alan Tew, who was one of the people in the recent Hogwarts Legacy gameplay video, which had an incredibly deep dive into the Harry Potter game’s gameplay and mechanics, with loads of secrets to uncover.

Tew’s words come after we got a look at the other students in Hogwarts Legacy, and how interacting with them offers more choices and options as you progress through the story.

“Different interactions with different characters can also offer different choice points for the player, and then some of those things can affect things game-wide, some of these affect characters’ lives, the ending of the game.”

You can see the clip with Tew’s quote below (at around the 21:50 mark).

To be clear, none of this confirms the number of endings or how drastically different they might be. We could be looking at very minor changes surrounding the outcome of certain character stories considering much of the Harry Potter lore is already set in stone, but we just don’t know.

The possibility of multiple Hogwarts endings wasn’t the only thing shown off during the gameplay video as the character creation system and combat had a deep dive as well. It looks like famous Harry Potter spell Imperio will be tweaked for the game as well.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.