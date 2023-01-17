Here’s the very best deal to buy Hogwarts Legacy on PC today

Hogwarts Legacy

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date fast approaching you might be wondering how much it costs and the best place to buy the Harry Potter game online. Well it looks like the RPG game can be purchased at a nice discount on Fanatical, if you’re okay with committing to a Hogwarts Legacy pre-order right now.

Here’s the deal, Hogwarts Legacy is currently $59.99 / £49.99 on Steam and most other platform holders on PC, but Fanatical is selling it at a 12% discount – this counts as a Steam activation code according to the website.

That means the Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition can be purchased for $52.79 / £43.99, and the Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition can be purchased for $61.59 / £52.99.

It’s worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy’s PC release was already cheaper than console platforms, with buying from the console stores costing you around $69.99 / £64.99 – with the Digital Deluxe costing even more than that as well. So it’s cheaper to go for PC, especially if you can’t wait to experience all those Hogwarts Legacy spells.

If you want to know what the difference between the Hogwarts Legacy Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions is, we’ll also break that down for you. The Standard Edition is just the base game of Hogwarts Legacy, while the Digital Deluxe Edition includes some extra bonuses like early access.

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition

The Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following perks:

  • Thestral Mount
  • Dark Arts Battle Arena
  • Dark Arts Cosmetic Set
  • Dark Arts Garrison Hat
  • 72 Hours Early Access

The Early Access means you’ll be playing the Harry Potter game three days early on February 7, 2023. If you want to make sure your rig gets the best out of the game, be sure to check out our Hogwarts Legacy system requirements for help.

You can pre-purchase Hogwarts Legacy at a discounted price over on Fanatical right now.

In the meantime, we’ve got lists for the best fantasy games and open-world games, both of which should satisfy whatever it is about Hogwarts Legacy that has you hooked.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.

