How to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy The High Keep

If you need to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy to complete The High Keep quest, you’ve come to the right place. This is a quest that comes at around the midpoint of the story, and it has players stumped.

The quest begins when you meet Natty near Falbarton Castle on the Hogwarts Legacy map and she asks for your help to retrieve a letter. As the main gate is locked, you need to climb the walls of the battlements and enter the Gatehouse. It’s the first objective in The High Keep quest in Hogwarts Legacy, so here’s how to do it.

Hogwarts Legacy climb the battlements

To the right of the bridge, there’s a gap which slopes down to a wooden wall, scale this and use Revelio to reveal a hidden device. Use Depulso on the device to open the iron gate and reveal a chest.

Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the chest outside to the broken wall, stand on the chest and use Levioso, jumping up at the gap in the wall and climbing up.

To open the Gatehouse for Natty, go around the building and through the window, move the chest, then go back the way you came and break the wooden barricade and crawl through.

Tap Depulso repeatedly on the device to raise the gate. Finally use Accio on the golden handle to lower the gate so Natty can join you.

That’s how to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy for The High Keep quest. For more tricky quests, here’s where to find all the Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues along with the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian Keys. Alternatively, if you’re wanting to populate your Vivarium, check out our guide to all of the Hogwarts Legacy beasts. If you’re looking for something else to play, then our list of the best PC games will have something for you.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.