All Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms locations

Want to know where the Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms are? With so many hard-to-find collectibles in the game, it’s perhaps hard to imagine that there is one relatively simple challenge out there. However, all you need to do to finish this one is land on top of some platforms while riding a broom or a magical creature.

The tricky bit is that there are 20 Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms to find in the open-world game, and your reward for landing on all of them is a Quidditch set in the Hogwarts Legacy challenges unlockables. You can track which ones you’ve visited simply by looking at your Hogwarts Legacy map and seeing which regions still have landing platforms to visit. And yes, all you need to do to mark it off is to land on the platform and wait for the flames around it to ignite. It’s as simple as that! We highly recommend you use Floo Flames to get around the map quickly.

Where to find Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms

Here are all 20 Hogwarts Legacy landing platform locations:

Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms locations – North

North Ford Bog – on top of a cliff south of the Pitt-Upon-Ford Floo Flames

– on top of a cliff south of the Pitt-Upon-Ford Floo Flames Hogsmeade Valley 1 – east of East North Ford Bog Floo Flames, near the camp on top of the hill.

– east of East North Ford Bog Floo Flames, near the camp on top of the hill. Hogsmeade Valley 2 – south of East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flames, on the cliff close to the path.

– south of East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flames, on the cliff close to the path. North Hogwarts Region 1 – west of East North Hogwarts region Floo Flames, near a house.

– west of East North Hogwarts region Floo Flames, near a house. North Hogwarts Region 2 – in the cliffs northeast of Korrow Ruins Floo Flames.

– in the cliffs northeast of Korrow Ruins Floo Flames. South Hogwarts Region – southeast of Aranshire.

Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms locations – Central

Hogwarts Valley 1 – on the cliff near the Dugbog Lair northeast of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flames.

– on the cliff near the Dugbog Lair northeast of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flames. Hogwarts Valley 2 – in the ruins southeast of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flames, near the Diricawl den.

– in the ruins southeast of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flames, near the Diricawl den. Hogwarts Valley 3 – south of The Mine’s Eye Floo Flames, near the railway tracks.

– south of The Mine’s Eye Floo Flames, near the railway tracks. Feldcroft Region 1 – on a cliff near a poacher camp to the northeast of the North Feldcroft Floo Flames.

– on a cliff near a poacher camp to the northeast of the North Feldcroft Floo Flames. Feldcroft Region 2 – southwest of the South Feldcroft Floo Flames, close to the sea.

– southwest of the South Feldcroft Floo Flames, close to the sea. Feldcroft Region 3 – a fair distance to the east of the Feldcroft Floo Flames, close to the lake and the treasure vault, inside some ruins.

– a fair distance to the east of the Feldcroft Floo Flames, close to the lake and the treasure vault, inside some ruins. Feldcroft Region 4 – near the ruins on the other side of the river from Irondale Floo Flames.

Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms locations – South

Poidsear Coast – on the peninsula’s tip to the west of Marunweem Ruins Floo Flames.

– on the peninsula’s tip to the west of Marunweem Ruins Floo Flames. Marunweem Lake 1 – on top of the structure that’s on the opposite side of where the Marunweem Bridge Floo Flames are.

– on top of the structure that’s on the opposite side of where the Marunweem Bridge Floo Flames are. Marunweem Lake 2 – about halfway up the cliff south of Coastal Mine Floo Flames. There is a flag nearby showing it’s there.

– about halfway up the cliff south of Coastal Mine Floo Flames. There is a flag nearby showing it’s there. Manor Cape 1 – north of West Manor Cape Floo Flames, close to border of Marunweem Lake and the sea.

– north of West Manor Cape Floo Flames, close to border of Marunweem Lake and the sea. Manor Cape 2 – on top of the cliff that’s next to the sea, south of West Manor Cape Floo Flames.

– on top of the cliff that’s next to the sea, south of West Manor Cape Floo Flames. Cragcroftshire – on top of a cliff in the middle of the sea, south of Cragcroft Floo Flames.

– on top of a cliff in the middle of the sea, south of Cragcroft Floo Flames. Clagmar Coast – southeast of Clagmar Castle, about halfway up the cliffs close to the Graphorn den.

Now that you’ve found the Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms, you may as well keep going with the collectible hunt. There are many Demiguise Statues to discover in all regions of the map, as well as the Infamous Foes to defeat in combat. However, if you’ve had your fill and would instead not go for all of the collectibles, then we have a list of the best PC games available right now for you to play.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.