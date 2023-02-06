Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian keys and their locations

Want to know where all the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalaian keys are? Fairly early on in the game, you’ll find some side quests that teach you a little more about each of the collectibles in the game. One of these quests is ‘The Daedalian Keys’ who you can get from Gryffindor student Nellie Oggspire standing in the Transfiguration Courtyard. She asks you to investigate the flying keys scattered around Hogwarts.

These are the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian keys, and to solve the puzzle, you need to get close to them to gain their trust. Once you do, follow them to a nearby lockbox to claim the house token inside. As it turns out, there are more of them hidden, but with so many collectibles in the open-world game, you’ll be pleased to hear that you don’t need to set foot outside of the school for this one. That said, you do eventually need to learn a couple of Hogwarts Legacy spells to access hard-to-reach areas. Here is how the Daedalian keys work, their locations, and if they need you to learn specific spells to get them.

How to open Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian key lockboxes

Whenever you find an area with a massive locked cabinet, chances are that there is a Daedalian key nearby. Keep listening out for any squeaking sounds or flittering of tiny wings. You can also turn on the Audio Visualiser in the accessibility section of the options menu. You’re looking for the bell symbol indicating a hidden object nearby.

The key won’t initially begin flying to the locked cabinet when you find it, so get as close as possible. Keep an eye on where it flies off to, as they have a habit of weaving between staircases to try and give you the slip. It’ll eventually land on the cabinet, where you can interact with it. Press the button at the right time to slap the key into the keyhole and open the cabinet. Inside is a house token, which Nellie tells you belongs inside your house chest.

Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian key locations

There are 16 house tokens you need to find before the house chest gives up its contents. Here are all of the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian key locations:

Astronomy Tower – follow the waypoint to the top of the Astronomy Tower in the side quest ‘The Daedalian Keys’ to find the key. It’ll head downstairs from the top of the tower into the classroom.

– follow the waypoint to the top of the Astronomy Tower in the side quest ‘The Daedalian Keys’ to find the key. It’ll head downstairs from the top of the tower into the classroom. Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower – find the rhinoceros skeleton up the stairs from the main hall towards the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom. You will need to find this artefact if you’re completing the Cache in the Castle quest. The key will head upstairs to a nearby cabinet.

– find the rhinoceros skeleton up the stairs from the main hall towards the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom. You will need to find this artefact if you’re completing the Cache in the Castle quest. The key will head upstairs to a nearby cabinet. North Hall – entering from the Transfiguration Courtyard, it’s close to the staircase near the globe ahead of you. It’ll go to the top of the stairs near the portrait of a drumming woman.

– entering from the Transfiguration Courtyard, it’s close to the staircase near the globe ahead of you. It’ll go to the top of the stairs near the portrait of a drumming woman. Central Hall #1 – from the fountain, head down the stairs to the north and turn left to find a wall of paintings (near the hall to the classroom where you can learn how to brew potions). The key will fly to the other end of the Central Hall, past the fountain and down the other set of stairs close to the puzzle door.

– from the fountain, head down the stairs to the north and turn left to find a wall of paintings (near the hall to the classroom where you can learn how to brew potions). The key will fly to the other end of the Central Hall, past the fountain and down the other set of stairs close to the puzzle door. Library – in the northwest corner of the ground floor of the library, next to the benches with the studying students. The key will fly to the cabinet in the alcove in the northeast corner of the library.

– in the northwest corner of the ground floor of the library, next to the benches with the studying students. The key will fly to the cabinet in the alcove in the northeast corner of the library. Quad Courtyard – enter this area from the bridge linking to the Defence Against the Dark Arts tower. Head up the stone staircase to the right. It’s next to the Levioso statue. The key will lead you back to the entrance, with the cabinet next to the start of the staircase on the left as you first enter the area.

– enter this area from the bridge linking to the Defence Against the Dark Arts tower. Head up the stone staircase to the right. It’s next to the Levioso statue. The key will lead you back to the entrance, with the cabinet next to the start of the staircase on the left as you first enter the area. Central Hall #2 – it’s outside of the Potions classroom. The key will lead you down the staircase nearby and to the end of the corridor.

– it’s outside of the Potions classroom. The key will lead you down the staircase nearby and to the end of the corridor. Entrance Hall – at the top of the stairs in the Entrance Hall, the key darts off to the cabinet down the stairs and towards the eastern wall, next to the boar statue.

– at the top of the stairs in the Entrance Hall, the key darts off to the cabinet down the stairs and towards the eastern wall, next to the boar statue. Grand Staircase – from the Reception Hall, keep heading up the grand staircase (the one where the steps gradually reveal themselves) until you get about two-thirds of the way up. It’s near a painting of an old wizard with a white beard. The key speeds off downstairs to the cabinet close to the Floo Flames near the puzzle door close to the bottom of the grand staircase.

– from the Reception Hall, keep heading up the grand staircase (the one where the steps gradually reveal themselves) until you get about two-thirds of the way up. It’s near a painting of an old wizard with a white beard. The key speeds off downstairs to the cabinet close to the Floo Flames near the puzzle door close to the bottom of the grand staircase. Dungeons #1 – it’s easier to find this one after finding the Map Chamber in the main story. From its entrance, head upstairs and through the door. Instead of turning left, head downstairs and turn right. Go past the locked door and find the cabinet. The key was next to the cabinet.

– it’s easier to find this one after finding the Map Chamber in the main story. From its entrance, head upstairs and through the door. Instead of turning left, head downstairs and turn right. Go past the locked door and find the cabinet. The key was next to the cabinet. Dungeons #2 – continue along the path upstairs from the previous Daedalian key. It’s next to the stone dragon statue and will fly upstairs to a nearby cabinet.

– continue along the path upstairs from the previous Daedalian key. It’s next to the stone dragon statue and will fly upstairs to a nearby cabinet. Faculty Tower – during the story quest ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’, after learning level 1 Alohomora, head upstairs, and you should see the key near the Prefect guard. It’ll fly back downstairs and to the cabinet on the right.

As you can see, a handful of the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian keys still elude us but rest assured, we will find them.

Hogwarts Legacy house tokens reward

This part of the quest is easy to do but also easily forgotten, what with all of the other activities in the RPG game you can do. Each of the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms comes with its own house chest. Interact with it to place a token into the chest.

