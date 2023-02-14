All Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foes locations

Tracking down the Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foes is one of many challenges you can complete in the open-world game, though they won’t appear at first. Instead, you’ll need to fly your broom or mount of choice reasonably close to each of their locations, indicated by a skull marker. This will remain on the in-game map, so don’t fret too much about forgetting where they are once you’ve found them.

Defeating Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foes in combat will get you points towards completing your Hogwarts Legacy challenges and some valuable loot to equip or sell for more Hogwarts Legacy money. Be careful, though, as they’re significantly more brutal than the regular foes, with a few easily reaching the Hogwarts Legacy max level. There are a total of 21 Infamous Foes in Hogwarts Legacy and around half of them are found in the open Hogwarts Legacy map, while the other half are in side quests that the RPG game offers. Note that you need to know how to unlock Hogwarts Legacy doors with Alohomora via finding the Demiguise Statues in order to take all of them on.

Where to find Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foes

Here are all 21 Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foe locations:

Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foe locations – North

Rampant Dugbog – Hogsmeade Valley, southeast of East North Bog Floo Flame (Dugbog).

Tempeste Thorne – Hogsmeade Valley, east of Falbarton Castle (Dark Wizard).

Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foe locations – Central

The Grim – Hogwarts Valley, south of West Hogwarts Floo Flame, inside a cave south of the waterfall. (Canine).

The White Wolf – Hogwarts Valley, south of West Hogwarts Floo Flame, inside a cave south of the waterfall. (Canine).

Quagmire Troll – Hogwarts Valley, in a den across the river east of Northern South Sea Bog Floo Flames (Troll).

Belgruff the Bludgeoner – Feldcroft, Rookwood Castle (Goblin).

Ogbert the Old – Coastal Caverns, inside the Coastal Cavern cave, up the track from the East South Sea Bog Floo Flames (Goblin).

Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foe locations – South

Iona Morgan – Poidsear Coast, inside Poidsear Castle (Dark Wizard).

Ailsa Travers – Manor Cape, northeast of West Manor Cape, downstairs from the ruined manor house. (Requires Alohomora Level 3) (Dark Wizard).

Lord of the Manor – Manor Cape, northeast of West Manor Cape, downstairs from the ruined manor house (Requires Alohomora Level 3) (Inferius).

Dustin Trinity – Manor Cape, Henrietta's Hideaway, at the end of the peninsula leading south from West Manor Cape Floo Flame. They are by the abandoned building (Dark Wizard).

Silvanus Selwyn – Clagmar Coast, inside Clagmar Castle (Dark Wizard).

Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foe side quests

Grodbick – Marunweem Lake, in the coastal mine during Lodgok’s Loyalty quest (Goblin).

The Insatiable Spider – found during the side quest Tangled Web (Spider).

Riparian Troll – found during side quest Beeting a Curse (Troll).

Bardolph Beaumont's Corpse – found during the quest Brother's Keeper (Inferius).

Catrin Hogarty – during the relationship quest The Lost Child (Dark Wizard).

Alexandra's Troll – from the side quest Troll Control (Troll).

Pergit – found during the side quest The Tale of Rowland Oakes (Goblin).

Pergit – found during the side quest The Tale of Rowland Oakes (Goblin).

The Absconder – found during the side quest The Absconder Encounter (Spider).

Gwendolyn Zhou – found during relationship quest A Basis for Blackmail (Dark Wizard).

Those are all of the Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foes locations. Beating all of them will give you the Avenging Raven mask and finish that section of the combat challenges list. You can make more progress towards completing challenges by, among many other objectives, breeding Hogwarts Legacy beasts, solving Hogwarts Legacy Merlin trials or searching for both types of field guide pages, flying pages and Revelio pages, in every area of the open-world game. Finally, if you’ve completed everything, you can always tinker around with Hogwarts Legacy mods for fun ways to alter the experience, or you can move on and look at our best PC games list for your next game.