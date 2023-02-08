Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues and locations explained

Are you scratching your head trying to find all of the Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues? By far one of the more annoying collectibles in the game, it’s not until you have a word with Gladwin Moon back in Hogwarts that you learn about these owl-like figurines. The trick is that, during the day, you can’t interact with them, but you can pinch their jewel-like moon during the night.

We go over how Hogwarts Legacy locks work, as the two mechanics are intricately linked, however, unlike other collectibles in the open-world game such as the Daedalian keys, you will find Demiguise Statues scattered across every region, not just in Hogwarts. There are 30 Demiguise Statues to find, and the game doesn’t count the two from Gladwin’s quest as part of your search. We’ll break down where to find them and how to keep things nocturnal.

How to quickly get to nighttime in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t tell you how to turn it from day to night, unless you’re paying close attention to any loading screens, until a quest to catch some Hogwarts Legacy beasts. To instantly transition between daytime and nighttime, open the Hogwarts Legacy map and either press the right analog stick on a controller or press the F key to bring up a prompt to wait. Select yes to wait until nightfall or daybreak.

Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue locations

Here are the areas where you can find all 30 Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues. We’re breaking these locations into individual regions since you can find the Demiguises evenly spread throughout the game. We highly recommend flying around on a broom to find all of the Floo Flame fast travel locations you can to make this as easy as possible.

Hogwarts

There are ten Demiguise Statues here, not counting the ones you pick up for Gladwin for his quest. Here are the sections of the school where you can find them and how many are in each area:

The Astronomy Wing – 3

Bell Tower Wing – 2

The Great Hall – 1

Library Annex – 3

South Wing – 1

Hogsmeade

There are nine Demiguise Statues in Hogsmeade, and given how small the village is, it shouldn’t take too long to find them. However, many houses here are locked, so you may need to collect a few Demiguise Moons to hand over to Gladwin so he can improve your Alohomora spell, enabling you to open the more complex locks.

World map

There are 11 Demiguise Moons to collect in the outer areas surrounding Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. Here are all of the regions with a Demiguise Statue and how many there are in each one:

North Ford Bog – 1

Hogsmeade Valley – 1

South Hogwarts Region – 2

Hogwarts Valley – 2

Feldcroft Region – 2

Marunweem Lake – 1

Manor Cape – 1

Cragcroftshire – 1

We will provide you with specific locations for all of the Demiguise Statues in a future update once we’ve found them all, so be sure to come back soon. You may also want to pick up as many of the Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages as you can by using your Hogwarts Legacy spells to capture flying pages, reveal Revelio pages, and lure moths to empty paintings. Of course, there are plenty of alternative PC games for you to play if collecting things isn’t your cup of tea.

