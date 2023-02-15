Hogwarts Legacy now has PS1 Hagrid, but not how you expect

Plenty of Hogwarts Legacy mods have been popping up since the release of the Harry Potter RPG game, with some aiming to fix ongoing issues and others adding new content to the game. But this Hogwarts Legacy addition has got to be one of the weirder ones, as it provides a comical answer to the question of ‘is Hagrid in Hogwarts Legacy?’

Uploaded by CHRBRG, ‘Hagrid Paintings’ adds the school’s well-loved groundskeeper to Hogwarts Legacy via some of the castle’s famous living paintings. Not all is as it seems though, as there’s also video and audio to go along with the Hogwarts Legacy mod.

Oh, it’s also PS1 Hagrid, because of course it is.

So while this does technically expand the roster of Hogwarts Legacy characters, it doesn’t exactly aim to try and take Hagrid back in time in any sort of lore-friendly way.

CHRBRG also explains how to install the Hogwarts legacy mod too, first you need to go into the Steam directory. Then you replace the below with the downloaded files:

C:\Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy\Phoenix\Content\Movies\ ATL_Portrait_9_Music.bk2

C:\Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy\Phoenix\Content\Movies\ ATL_Portrait_9_Music_LQ.bk2

Is this mod immersive? Not really. Does it make much sense? Also no. But this doesn’t mean getting Hagrid into Hogwarts Legacy by any means necessary isn’t worthwhile.

You can find the Hogwarts Legacy Hagrid Painting mod here. A quick perusal also shows you that the castle paintings have become a popular spot for Hogwarts Legacy mods, with Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings and an iconic actor turned meme Nicolas Cage also making appearances.

