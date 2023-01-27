Hogwarts Legacy mods explained

If you’re looking for Hogwarts Legacy mods, you might be out of luck, at least for now. The wizarding world of Harry Potter is vast, and Portkey Games’ offering looks to give players a full, rich Hogwarts experience. But what if you want to change something, or what if there are things you wish to add? Usually, mods are the only way to put your own stamp on the games you love.

Open world games are notorious for their mods, they’re the thing that gives RPG games a second life – once the main story is done and dusted, and you’ve explored every inch of the wizarding world, what’s next? Some of the best PC games have found a way to extend their life tenfold due to the inventiveness of their players, but will Hogwarts Legacy give fans a chance to leave their own mark on the world of Harry Potter?

Will there be Hogwarts Legacy mods?

At the moment, there is no official support for Hogwarts Legacy mods. It hasn’t been announced whether Hogwarts Legacy will have Steam Workshop integration from launch, or at all, so if that avenue is closed, it’ll be down to the creativity of the Harry Potter modding community.

If mod support is added officially, it won’t be long before we see a slew of new beasts, spells, and even new characters to interact with. Can’t quite brew that obscure potion from the books? No doubt someone will be on the case. Some games have even had entire new campaigns created for them that rival that of the original story – the possibilities with mods are endless.

We’ll know more about mods once the Hogwarts Legacy release date rolls by, with this guide being updated when more information is available. You might have to put your dreams of a rideable Game of Thrones dragon on pause for now, but with modding communities being as innovative as they are, we’re sure it won’t be long before the dream becomes a reality.

