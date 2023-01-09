Is Hagrid in Hogwarts Legacy?

Knowing if Hagrid is in Hogwarts Legacy is a big talking point for many people, as the half-giant groundskeeper is a fan favourite. Since being convicted of a crime he didn’t commit, Hagrid has spent his time tending the grounds of Hogwarts and caring for any of the fantastic beasts contained within.

We already know that Harry Potter and his group of famous friends won’t be in Hogwarts Legacy, but what about Hagrid? Before he rescued Harry from the Dursleys’ clutches, Hagrid had an extensive career at Hogwarts. Can you expect to see the half-giant as you wander Hogwarts, or is the action RPG game set way before his time?

Sadly, you won’t be seeing Hagrid in Hogwarts Legacy at all. The game is centred around a new cast of characters, as well as your own, customisable wizard. While the physical structure of Hogwarts will seem familiar to anyone well versed in their Potter lore, its inhabitants may take some getting used to.

Why isn’t Hagrid in Hogwarts Legacy?

Well, you won’t be seeing the gamekeeper in Hogwarts Legacy because it’s set quite some time before Hagrid, and many of the other Harry Potter characters were born. Hagrid was born in 1928, and Hogwarts Legacy is set at some point in the 1800s. There’s an outside chance of getting a glimpse of Dumbledore and Newt Scamander since they were both born towards the tail end of the 1800s, but it’s doubtful that they’ll have much sway in your story.

There you have it, Hagrid is in fact not in Hogwarts Legacy. It will be interesting to see who the groundskeeper is when you begin your journey and if they’re sporting Robbie Coltraine-style power beard. For more on what could be one of the best PC games this year, check out the Hogwarts Legacy release date, and of course, how to get Hogwarts Legacy early access, if you absolutely can’t wait to get your wand out.