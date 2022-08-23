Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders open soon, Avalanche announces at Gamescom

Hogwarts Legacy pre orders go live soon, Avalanche announced during the Hogwarts Legacy Gamescom trailer, where we also see an aspect of the Harry Potter fantasy game we’ve yet to see: character side stories. Avalanche Software clarified what we saw in the trailer in a new press release and said that the dark events unfolding are actually not even part of the main story. Instead, it follows Sebastian Sallow, a key NPC character who’s slowly sinking into the Dark Arts.

If you choose to follow Sebastian, you learn about his troubled past and family and make difficult choices that reportedly have an effect on how your own story unfold. In this case, Sebastian tries to convince you to learn the Unforgivable Curses and embrace the Dark Arts fully, much to the chagrin and concern of an instructor at Hogwarts.

Avalanche stops short of telling us what happens should you choose to follow the darker path, but the team did say Hogwarts Legacy pre orders will start on August 25 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, several months ahead of its February 10 launch date.

Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders include the standard edition and a deluxe edition for $69.99 that includes early access to the game 72 hours before it officially launches and the Dark Arts Pack. This DLC includes exclusive cosmetics and a Thestral mount.

Then there’s the digital deluxe edition, which is mainly a console thing, as it comes with a cross-generation upgrade for console and a special hat for everyone else, along with everything int he deluxe edition.

Finally is the Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition. This retails for $289 and includes everything from the digital deluxe edition, along with a physical Life-Size Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base, Steel Case, and in-game Kelpie Robe.

None of them include Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy, though, since Hogwarts Legacy takes place at least a century before he lived.

