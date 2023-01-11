When does Hogwarts Legacy take place? The latest Harry Potter universe game is set in the distant past, long before the scarred boy set foot in Hogwarts’ hallowed halls and even before the Fantastic Beasts films. To put this into context, Dumbledore is a mere child in the events of this game, so it’s as if we’re stepping into a brand-new world.

With its rather early timeframe, it’s also improbable that the open-world game will have either Harry Potter or Hagrid as Hogwarts Legacy characters you can interact with. However, since the ghosts have been on campus since forever, it’s highly probable that you’ll at least bump into Nearly Headless Nick from time to time. Either way, Portkey Games has confirmed in what year Hogwarts Legacy takes place, so let’s dive a bit more into the story setting.

What year does Hogwarts Legacy take place?

Hogwarts Legacy is set during the 1800s, as the player takes on the role of a transfer student in the fifth year. It may be hard to tell from the prerelease footage, as everything looks almost exactly as timeless as the Harry Potter films do. The only real clue to the date is the goblin rebellion that’s just around the corner and the dark wizards assisting them.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.