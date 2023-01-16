Hogwarts Legacy saves let you be Gryffindor and Slytherin all at once

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date right around the corner, there are still plenty of burning questions waiting to be answered about the upcoming RPG game. Many of us rightly want to know if the game will have cross-progression and exactly how the in-game character and save systems will work, and WB Games Support has stepped up and given us some answers.

While we already know a little bit about the Hogwarts Legacy map size and its locations, there’s still a fair bit about the harry Potter game that’s been left to the imagination.

However, if you were wondering how many saves you’ll be able to have on the go in Hogwarts Legacy you’ll be able to have four separate character slots, one for each of the Harry Potter houses.

If you want to jump back and forth between saves or keep a save for the most important decisions you don’t need to worry, as WB Games has explained on Twitter how many saves per character you’ll have (via GameNation World).

“There are four separate character slots. For each new character, we will have the following two types of save functionality and slots: five auto save slots and ten player manual saves slots.”

So don’t worry, if you missed any of the Hogwarts Legacy spells and need to go back and grab it, you should be fine.

You may also be wondering if Hogwarts Legacy saves will be transferable between platforms. The short and somewhat disappointing answer is no, but WB Games again took to Twitter to clarify that there will at least be some cross-platform linking.

“You will be able to link both platforms for rewards in each version of the game, but save data will stay on the platform it was created on. We hope this helps!”

The WB Games Support account on Twitter has all these questions answered and is a great place to pose any of your own questions about Hogwarts Legacy or check if they’ve already been addressed.

We’ve been gathering all the information we can about the upcoming Harry Potter game, so if you want to know if there’s a Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer, or how long Hogwarts Legacy is we’ve got you covered.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.