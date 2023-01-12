Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer?

Want to know if there’s Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer? While you have a classmate from one of the four houses as a companion who accompanies you in your adventures around Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, they are not the same as another player watching your back. They can’t do as good a job fending off nefarious warlocks casting forbidden curses or shouting that there are trolls in the dungeon, because you really ought to know.

The latest game in the extended Harry Potter universe has the potential to be one of the best PC games of this year, but you may be wondering if you can play Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer as part of a co-op – or competitive – mode. With so much to discover in the open-world game, it would be truly magical to fly around Hogsmede on broomsticks in makeshift obstacle courses or practice casting your Hogwarts Legacy spells in sparring matches to prepare you for more extensive tests.

Will Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer?

Sadly, as of right now, there is no Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer. Instead, you will have to stick with your AI-controlled companion, one of many Hogwarts Legacy characters who can help or hinder you on your quest. This information is according to an official FAQ, which states that “Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player experience and does not have online or co-op gameplay”.

However, this is pure speculation on our part, but some form of multiplayer could potentially be introduced later down the line. Quidditch isn’t in the game on launch either, but we’re crossing our fingers that it turns up in an update or DLC, and there’d be nothing better than competing in Quidditch against other real players online.

Now that you know that Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player-only experience, if you’re put off entirely by this omission, we recommend you seek out the best multiplayer games list to see if there’s any game out there for you. However, if you’re still excited, the Hogwarts Legacy release date is soon upon us. Therefore, you may wish to learn about the Hogwarts Legacy map and how to activate Hogwarts Legacy fast travel to make getting around the school grounds a breeze.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.