The Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations aren’t essential to your life in wizard school, but you might as well test your might with the smelly spheres. If you want to be the very best, it’s time to set your sights on obtaining every Gobstone you can get your hands on and put your classmates to shame.

Gobstones, for the uninitiated, is a wizarding game that resembles marbles. Each player takes turns rolling their Gobstone in an attempt to knock their opponent’s stone outside of the area of play. The aim of the game is to capture your opponent’s Gobstones, with the loser getting a spray of awful-smelling liquid whenever they lose a point. It’s one of the many side-quests and minigames that Hogwarts Legacy will contain, and is one of the reasons it could be one of the best PC games released this year.

Hogwarts Legacy Gobstones explained

Not long after you begin your fifth year at Hogwarts in the RPG game, you’ll come across a first-year student named Zenobia Noke. You quickly find out that she is neither liked nor appreciated by her peers, mainly due to the fact that Zenobia is a Gobstone prodigy, and anyone who comes up against her is quickly on the receiving end of a smelly spray of Gobstone liquid.

Zenobia Noke’s classmates were so angry with her, in fact, that they stole all of her Gobstones and hid them in hard-to-reach places, so she won’t have an opportunity to create a stink again. You’re tasked with using your advanced understanding of Hogwarts Legacy spells to reach these Gobstones, and bring them back to Zenobia.

According to Harry Potter lore, Gobstones are sold in a pack of 30, with 15 being used in any one game, so it’s safe to assume that there will be either 15, or 30 of these collectibles to be found. We don’t have the exact locations of these Gobstones yet, but as soon as the Hogwarts Legacy release date rolls by, you’ll be able to find them all right here.

There you have a primer for all of the Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations in advance of the game’s release. Will you be distracted by an apparent adolescent pastime, or will you focus purely on increasing your Hogwarts Legacy talents for the mission at hand? If you do concentrate on Gobstones, you might even find yourself as the head of the Hogwarts Gobstone Club like Severus Snape’s Mother, Eileen Prince.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.