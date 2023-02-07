Best Hogwarts Legacy house to choose

Unsure which is the best Hogwarts Legacy house to? While there are plenty of notable characters in each of the Hogwarts Legacy houses, it always seems like the Gryffindor students are always destined to become the heroes of the story. Fortunately, we’re here to assure you that your house doesn’t determine your fate.

No matter where the Hogwarts Legacy sorting hat ends up placing you, you won’t need to run four saves at once to see how differently the RPG game plays out in each house. Don’t worry if you’ve created a Wizarding World account to determine your house and wand, you have the option of overriding these choices. While there are a few differences depending on which house you end up in, they aren’t significant enough to warrant choosing one over the other.

Hogwarts Legacy house differences

To our knowledge, there’s no real difference between the Hogwarts Legacy houses other than a few in-game distinctions. Certain Hogwarts Legacy characters might reference the fact that you share the same house as them, but this usually occurs when you’re being introduced for the first time. Other than that, the main difference is the colour of the clothes you wear and the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms you have access to.

If you think your character might look better in green rather than red, you should seriously consider joining Slytherin rather than Gryffindor. Trust us, all that truly matters is how good your outfits look rather than the supposed characteristics each house has. No one will remember that you joined a house known for being cunning, ambitious, and prideful. On the other hand, they will remember how good you looked each day thanks to the Hogwarts Legacy transmog system.

That’s all you need to know about the differences between the Hogwarts Legacy houses. With that out of the way, you can focus on the important things like finding all of the Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations and the Daedalian keys. You should also know that you can skip Hogwarts Legacy cutscenes with the press of a button, saving you from potentially hours of boring conversations.

