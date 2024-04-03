Hollow Knight Silksong has been given an age rating in Korea

Hollow Knight fans have been waiting a long time for the sequel, Hollow Knight Silksong, and it looks as though their long vigil may almost be over. The Korean institution responsible for assigning age ratings for games has now evaluated and rated Silksong, which strongly suggests the game is complete and a release date announcement is likely forthcoming.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced five years ago, and updates about it have been spotty at best since then – unless you count a delay to the “second half of 2023,” which came and went without the metroidvania game showing its buggy little face. Fans have spent the time creating art of their own, including a beautiful claymation-style trailer (way back in 2021).

Now though, there is hope once again. The Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee gave Hollow Knight: Silksong a “12 years and older” rating on February 20. This means the committee was able to fully evaluate Silksong in more or less the form it will take when it goes on sale at launch.

You can find the rating by heading to the GRAC’s official site and searching for “Hollow Knight: Silksong” with the dates set to include February 20, 2024.

As Gematsu notes on X, the Microsoft Store page for Silksong also went live April 1. Together, these developments suggest that a Hollow Knight Silksong release date announcement from developer Team Cherry probably isn’t far off.

