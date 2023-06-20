Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date, banners, and story

When is the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date? The Astral Express continues its trailblazing expedition across the universe in the upcoming patch for Hoyoverse’s gacha game. With plenty of new content on the cards, including new banners, events, and missions, you might be wondering exactly what you can expect after you’ve exhausted all the content from 1.1. Strap in tight, because we’ve got all the answers.

Prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date by kitting your favorite characters out with our best builds, so you can take on everything the latest story developments can throw at you. There’s also a variety of free rewards up for grabs in the Lab Assistants In Position event, which are sure to serve you well as we head into the latest update. All that being said, here’s everything coming to Honkai Star Rail following the 1.2 release date.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date speculation

We expect the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date is Wednesday, July 19, 2023. While this date is yet to be confirmed by Hoyoverse, we’re almost certain that the anime game runs on the same six-week rotation as Genshin Impact, particularly given the six-week gap between the Honkai Star Rail release date and its initial 1.1 update.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream is likely to air on Friday, July 7, 2023. While it hasn’t yet been officially announced, Hoyoverse livestreams typically occur 12 days prior to their corresponding update, so we’re confident that we’ll see a livestream on Honkai Star Rail’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on that date. We’ll be sure to update this guide with the exact time you can expect to tune into the livestream once they’re confirmed, so remember to bookmark and check back closer to the date.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banners

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banners are split into two separate phases and are likely to feature five-star characters Blade and Kafka, respectively. This is according to a Honkai Star Rail 1.2 leak, which also claims that the four-star character Luka is scheduled to appear alongside Kafka in the second phase of 1.2’s banner schedule.

Alongside these limited-time characters, Honkai Star Rail banners also include up to three characters from the standard pool with increased drop rates, giving you more of a chance to pull them than usual. While we can rule out some units that have appeared recently – such as Pela, Asta, and Tingyun – we’ll be sure to update this guide with the precise picks.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 story

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date is also set to continue the RPG game’s Trailblaze missions, bringing the Xianzhou Luofu storyline to a close. After our confrontation with Cocolia at the conclusion of the Belobog storyline, we expect our time on the Xianzhou Luofu to culminate in an explosive showdown against a major boss.

We also know the Abundant Ebon Deer boss fight is likely to be making a return in Herta’s Simulated Universe, so be sure to start gathering the best light cones and relics for your Fire, Ice, and Quantum characters – check our Honkai Star Rail tier list if you’re unsure which characters you should prioritize ahead of the update.

Now that you know what to expect on the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date, start farming Stellar Jade and redeem all the latest codes so you can maximize your chances to pull the latest and greatest characters from Warps. Check out our Honkai Star Rail review for details on our own interstellar expedition across the stars, as well as its Steam Deck compatibility if you like the idea of battling the Antimatter Legion on the go.