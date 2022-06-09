Honkai Star Rail trailer shows off never-before-seen location

HoYoverse debuted a new Honkai Star Rail trailer showing off a brand-new location, another look at its characters and central space hub, and some of the fast-paced action in its upcoming turn-based RPG. We’re still not entirely sure what’s going on, but judging from the trailer, we can expect plenty of incredible locales, with massive, themed spaceships that look almost like entire cities on their own, along with plenty of drama and fraught relationships between characters.

Honkai Star Rail is based in the Honkai Impact world, but rather than being an action RPG like Honkai and Genshin Impact, Star Rail is a turn-based game. HoYoverse is currently running the game’s second open beta, though we’re not yet sure when Honkai Star Rail will release.

More to follow…

This is a breaking story from the Summer Games Festival broadcast on June 9, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

Check out the trailer below.

If you’re after more HoYoverse, take a look at the latest Zenless Zone Zero trailer from SGF as well.

Keep your eyes on PCGamesN’s news hub and our Twitter and Facebook pages for all the latest stories from the biggest gaming show of the summer. We’ll be following the PC gaming show and the Xbox/Bethesda showcases in particular. To watch the broadcast live, check out our story on the Summer Game Fest start time.