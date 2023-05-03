Where is the Honkai Star Rail Yujin location? If you’re just starting your Honkai Star Rail adventure, it can be pretty easy to get a tad lost. This is especially true when you’re searching for specific NPCs on the game’s various maps. Luckily for you, we’ve pinpointed the precise location where Yujin hangs out to bring an end to your hunt.

How to find the Honkai Star Rail Yujin location

You can find Yujin in Honkai Star Rail’s second explorable area, The Xianzhou Lufou, near the bottom of the Central Starskiff Haven zone. This is indicated by the star on the map in the screenshot below. Yujin is pretty easy to spot once you’re nearby, as she stands alone and is dressed in all green. If you’ve teleported away from her location, it’s easy enough to fast travel to the space anchor just north of her, walk on-foot until you see her, then continue on with her quest.

