So you want to know how to download Minecraft? Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we have a handy breakdown for you. Before you know it, you’ll be fighting zombies, getting blown up by Creepers, and building all kinds of fantastic buildings and constructions.

Asking how to download Minecraft is the first step in a journey that’ll lead you towards one of the most beautiful and innovative games ever created. From its downright ethereal soundtrack to the addictive feeling of just one more trip into the mines (gotta get those downloads), it’s easy to see how Minecraft became so successful.

The process for downloading the game is going to vary from platform to platform, but we’ve decided to use Amazon as a point of reference here. It’s relatively simple to buy, download, and install Minecraft through Amazon, so it made sense to us to use that as the basis for this guide. We hope to make this guide simple enough that anybody who’s after their blocky, crafting fix can be playing in no time.

How to download Minecraft:

Visit the Minecraft product page

Purchase the game

Under ‘Your Account’ click ‘Games and Software Library’

Click on ‘Download’ which appears next to Minecraft

Once the download is complete, you’ll need to complete the installation process. Your next steps may vary depending upon which device you’re using. Some devices open the game automatically, but if your device doesn’t do it by itself, you should find the file and open it manually, then follow the installation process as it appears.

This process should be straightforward. Most likely, you should be asked if you want to install the file, and then you should click yes. After this, most devices ask if you want to open the game once the installation is complete and once this happens, select ‘yes’ and your Minecraft journey can begin.

If you want to download Minecraft on your mobile phone, there are additional steps for you to follow:

If you are using Android, go into your phone’s settings, then under security, turn on ‘Unknown Sources’ which allows you to download the Amazon Appstore App from the Amazon website. Once that app is downloaded and installed, follow the process described above. Alternatively, you can download it from the Play Store.

If you are using an iPhone, unfortunately, the Amazon Appstore App is not compatible with iOS, but you can purchase Minecraft directly from the Apple App Store.

Once it’s all ready to play, we hope that you have lots of fun playing Minecraft. After you’ve started, you may be interested in our guide on the best Minecraft seeds, as well as our article on cool Minecraft builds, which might give you some inspiration for your own creations.