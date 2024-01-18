Bethesda’s Wolfenstein developer reveals new Indiana Jones game

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is real, and Todd Howard is the executive producer. In collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Bethesda is working with its studio MachineGames to produce the action-adventure Indiana Jones game. During the latest Xbox Developer Direct, we also learn about the new game’s expected release window, which is excitingly arriving sometime this year.

The long-awaited Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Todd Howard himself is finally happening, and it looks like the action-adventure game will launch soon. Aside from Howard, the development is coming from Bethesda’s MachineGames studio, the very one behind iconic games like Wolfenstein and Quake, in partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

Bethesda’s new Indiana Jones adventure takes place between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, seeing players solve puzzles everywhere from the Vatican to the temples of Sukhothai. The developer describes this global journey as an experience that’s “mostly in first-person,” which the team hopes will allow players to “explore and experience things more intimately.”

The gameplay reveal trailer shows some of the franchise’s most beloved faces come to life once more, such as archaeologist Marcus Brody, and features a cast of well-known voice actors. Troy Baker, the beloved voice behind characters like The Last of Us’ Joel, joins the team as Indiana Jones despite the game’s use of Harrison Ford’s likeness. We also learn the release window, falling sometime in 2024.

Todd Howard has waited over a decade to cook the Indiana Jones game up, previously admitting that he had pitched it to George Lucas in 2009 and was since “trying to find a way” to develop it. The project was finally unveiled as official back in 2021 when Bethesda stated that it had found “the best team in the world” in MachineGames to pull the Indiana Jones game off.

