Gaming PCs running Intel Alder Lake CPUs are now free from DRM issues

Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs have proven their PC gaming worth, but DRM issues on Windows initially rendered 50 games unplayable. While this figure was drastically reduced to just three back in December, the company now says the processor is now completely free from the problems that plagued it at launch.

According to Intel’s post, the company worked with game publishers and Microsoft to implement a fix for games affected by DRM issues. As a result, players won’t have to use workarounds when playing games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Fernbus Simulator, and Madden 22 on an Alder Lake Windows machine.

Naturally, the blue team suggests updating the latest version of Windows 11 or 10 to ensure fixes are implemented. If you’re still experiencing issues with either a new game or one from the list, you can reach out to Intel Customer Support, or try implementing the previously suggested Legacy Game Compatibility BIOS fix.

Now that the Alder Lake DRM dilemma is resolved, it should encourage more players to upgrade to the company’s best gaming CPU. AMD will soon show up to the fight with its new Ryzen 6000 and Zen 4 chips, but perhaps Intel can enjoy some time in the spotlight beforehand.

Of course, Intel isn’t just gunning for the CPU crown, it also plans to shake up the graphics card scene with its new Arc Alchemist range, alongside a new Nvidia DLSS competitor dubbed XeSS. Sadly, while the blue team’s foray into dedicated graphics hardware is promising, its GPU is seemingly delayed until later on in 2022.