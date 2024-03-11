It was only a matter of time before the latest Intel Core i9 14900KS leak occurred, and this time we’re seeing some retailers take pre-orders as stock arrives in stores. While only one North American outlet is showing its hand on price and availability, the latest rumors suggest we won’t be waiting too long for the full release date.

As one of the final i-branded Intel products, the Intel Core i9 14900KS has been popping up sporadically for around two months, but what aims to be one of the best gaming CPUs is nearing its predicted March 14 release date.

While official benchmarks are yet to see the light of day, we do know that under a full load, the Intel Core i9 14900KS can hit a 400W power draw, meaning one of the best CPU coolers is a must if you plan to upgrade to this chip.

There is no consistent line on how retailers are dealing with the release of the Intel Core i9 14900KS at this moment in time. According to VideoCardz, some retailers are confirming stock on hand, while others confirm a release date of March 14.

Only one North American outlet is advertising the card right now, that being PC-Canada. It has had the 14900KS live on its website since February 23, and stock has been selling consistently.

There are concerns around stock availability at launch, as well as the eye-watering cost of the chip, that sits at around 969.99 Canadian dollars. Whether or not many of these powerful gaming CPUs get sold remains to be seen, but community interest in its pre-release leaks has been high so far.

Planning a gaming rig upgrade but not sure where to begin? Check out our handy guide on how to build a gaming PC in 2024 for a complete step-by-step look at what to do.