Intel Meteor Lake CPU leak reveals included architectures

A fresh Intel Meteor Lake CPU leak has sprung, and it seemingly confirms two 14th gen architectures. While gaming PC enthusiasts are still awaiting the arrival of Raptor Lake, the newfound information, new insider information provides a glimpse at its future successor and hybrid framework.

Shared by InstLatX64 on Twitter, Microsoft Perfmon log data details two Intel Meteor Lake CPU mentions two microarchitectures – Redwood Cove and Crestmont. The former will provide a basis for the chip’s Performance cores, while the latter is linked to smaller Efficient-cores.

This isn’t the first time whispers of low-power Efficient Cores have made the rounds, and their inclusion could give Meteor Lake gaming laptop batteries a big boost. Naturally, the hybrid nature of the upcoming CPUs means they’ll also pack a gaming PC punch to take on AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 combatants.

Featuring a hybrid mobile and desktop architecture, Meteor Lake is expected to arrive in 2023. The future gen gaming CPU uses a new quad die design that eliminates the need for separate PCH (Platform Controller Hub) dies, enabling the blue team to swap out configurations to create new variants.

Of course, Intel Raptor Lake will stomp onto the scene first, and engineering sample leaks suggest a 20% performance bump over current gen Alder Lake chips. There’s also reason to believe the Core i9-13900K will become the fastest single-core chip, as early CPU-Z cores place it at the top.