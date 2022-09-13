Intel Raptor Lake gaming CPU lineup leaked by Intel

Intel Raptor Lake will stomp onto the best gaming CPU scene soon, but the blue team just accidentally revealed three K-series SKUs. The self leak includes three chips from across the 13th-gen lineup, accompanied by basic specs and boost clock information.

Spotted by Momomo_us, Intel Raptor Lake info briefly popped up on one of the company’s “How to Choose a Gaming CPU” guides. The section detailing the 13th gen specs has since been altered to current-gen chip examples instead, but the leaker managed to get a snapshot before action was taken.

In the now-deleted segment, Intel lists i5-13600K, i7-13700K, and i9-13900K CPUs as 12th gen Alder Lake examples, followed by contradicting 13th gen markers. The section says the chips will feature 14, 16, and 24 cores respectively, with boost clock speeds ranging from, 5.1 to 5.4Ghz.

It’s worth noting that the clock speeds mentioned in the leak are based on performance core max frequency, rather than a turbo boost clock ceiling. As such, Intel’s figures won’t quite match up with Raptor Leak info shared by Igor’s Lab, which lists i9-13000K speeds that reach 5.8Ghz.

Rumours suggest Raptor Lake will arrive on the scene in October, rolling up to the battlefield just after AMD Zen 4. While the gaming CPU looks to be a fierce contender, early benchmarks for the Ryzen 9 7950X could spell trouble for Intel. If chips like the i9-13000K can’t keep up with the red team’s offering, the company may have to rely on future-gen Meteor Lake processors to secure its place at the top.