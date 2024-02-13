Diablo 4, Path of Exile, Torchlight. These are just some of the best action RPG games available today. They have a new rival however thanks to Last Epoch, which has already hit an incredible goal before even reaching its full 1.0 release on Steam.

As the Last Epoch release date looms, it turns out the action RPG game and Diablo 4 rival has already hit a colossal milestone and it’s not even at Steam 1.0 yet. Last Epoch looks like it could stand tall against the greats, and the numbers are backing that up.

“We’re bursting with excitement to announce that over one million players have joined the Last Epoch community,” developer Eleventh Hour Games says.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of each and every one of you. From the day we launched into Early Access, you’ve been there with us, playing, providing feedback, crafting amazing theories, and spreading the word about Last Epoch. Your passion and dedication have fueled our drive to create the best possible game, and we are truly grateful.

“We know this news might not be fresh, but we were hard at work getting everything ready for 1.0 and wanted to make sure we took a moment to celebrate this achievement with you, our amazing community.”

With the Last Epoch Warlock and Falconer already revealed in all their glory, the class mastery options available in the ARPG keep looking better and better.

The Last Epoch Steam 1.0 release arrives on Wednesday, February 21, but you can play the early access version of the game as of right now. If you want to get even more info before diving in, here’s what to expect from the Last Epoch launch.

