Next week’s free games from the Epic Store go full Halloween

Another week, another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store, and as we creep closer to Halloween, the giveaways are getting ever-spookier. This week’s freebies – Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom: New Lands – included one proper take on Halloween games, but this week there’s a double-dose of spooky time, as we’re getting both Costume Quest 2 and Layers of Fear 2.

As always, you’ll be able to grab both games from the Epic Store promotion page once the giveaway goes live on October 22 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST. You’ll be able to add both games to your cart, ‘purchase’ them at a zero-dollar price, and then they’ll remain tied to your Epic library forever.

Layers of Fear 2 is a grim narrative adventure Bloober Team where you play as an out-of-work actor called by a mysterious director for a role aboard a strange ocean liner. Of course, you already know that you’re entering the world of psychological horror games, so you’re going to be taking a trip through the macabre.

The other selection this week is much more family friendly. Costume Quest 2 is the sequel to Double Fine’s original Halloween RPG, where you control a party of kids who gain monster-fighting powers based on the costumes they’re wearing.

