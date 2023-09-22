League of Legends Briar nerfs are coming as newcomer finds her feet

League of Legends Briar nerfs are coming with the next set of League of Legends patch notes. The rambunctious, rampaging jungler has been struggling to find her feet since her recent arrival, but it appears that a series of buffs and players learning her toolkit have combined to bring her to an above average win rate. As such, developer Riot Games is bringing out the nerf hammer with its next LoL update to tone her back a touch.

Briar’s arrival in League of Legends made less of a splash than expected, with the cute yet terrifying vampire rivaling the notorious Yuumi for the worst LoL win rate at release. However, emergency Briar buffs deployed by Riot have helped her to get settled among the meta, bringing her to a much better position as players adapt to playing with the newest addition to the MOBA game.

Riot’s lead champion designer August ‘August’ Browning says that the champion is “up to 51% win rate in normal and high MMR,” meaning there’s no need for further concern about Briar. Indeed, some aspects of her kit are set to be pulled back a touch, to prevent her climb from continuing too much higher as players get even more adept with her skill set.

The team is “targeting how high her healing can get with a few items,” August explains, “especially versus monsters and minions.” As such, the increased damage the ‘Snack Attack’ bit of her W deals to minions and monsters is being halved, and the health ratio portion is now capped at a lower maximum of the target’s health, which will lower its overall damage against those creatures. The healing from her bite is also reduced, and her attack speed gain per level has been dropped a touch.

League of Legends Briar changes – September 21, 2023

Here are the League of Legends Briar changes announced by Riot’s August Browning on Thursday September 21, 2023, which are planned to roll out with the next set of League of Legends patch notes:

Stats

Attack Speed per level: 2.5% -> 2.3%

W – Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack

Bite – increased damage versus minions/monsters: 20% -> 10%

Bite – max execute versus minions/monsters: 500 -> 400

Bite – healing: 35-65% -> 36-60%

