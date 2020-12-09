League of Legends patch 11.1 notes – Marauder versus Warden skins, item changes

Jump To





It’s time to get excited for what 2021 will bring to League of Legends. LoL patch 10.25 – the last major update of the year – is headed onto the multiplayer game’s live servers, and the first content drop of 2021 has landed on the PBE for an extended period of testing over the end-of-year holidays. Let’s take a look at what’s hit the testing grounds so far, shall we?

First up, if you’ve been keeping an eye on the League Twitter channels, the brand-new skins on the way for patch 11.1 won’t be a big surprise. As teased by Riot Games earlier this week, we’ve got some shiny new Marauder and Warden Champions pitted against each other: “Marauder Kalista and Kled face off vs. Warden Gragas and Quinn!” as the studio announces. Plus, Xin Zhao’s in for a Marauder skin this round, too. You can check these out in the Champion skins section below.

As for balance changes, only a handful of item and rune changes have dropped onto the PBE so far, but we can likely expect to see a batch of Champion balance tweaks land soon, too. Be sure to keep checking back on these notes over the next few weeks, as we’ll post everything you need to know ahead of the patch’s debut.

Without further ado, to the tentative League of Legends patch 11.1 notes! (Thanks, Surrenderat20!). As ever, bear in mind the below is up for testing, so might not reflect the final changes that go live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.1 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

Riot has now published the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, so we know that LoL patch 11.1 is due to go live on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times when they get confirmed by Riot, usually the day before the patch goes live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.1 – BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None on the PBE just yet! But keep checking back over the next few weeks, as we’ll post all the LoL patch 11.1 Champion balance changes right here.

Item Changes

Runaan’s Hurricane Recipe and cost: Recipe changed! It’s now: [Dagger + Dagger + Zeal + 850g] Total cost decreased to 2500 from 3400 Effects: Removed! The item no longer grants AD Ionian Boots of Lucidity Effects: Summoner Spell Haste increased to 12% from 10%

Rune Changes

Ultimate Hunter (D4) Effects: Effect has changed! It’s now as follows: “Your ultimate gains 6 Ability Haste, plus an additional 5 Ability Haste per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy Champion.” Cosmic Insight (I4) Effects: Summoner Spell Haste increased to 18 from 15

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.1 – CHAMPION SKINS

MARAUDER KALISTA – 1350 RP

“The Magelords… furious, brutal, and glorious in their conquest– a sect of warriors long lost to the sands of time. Until now. Resurrected by the current Marauder leaders, Kalista’s desire for vengeance has only festered over the millenia. Now she returns, more powerful than ever, to eradicate the Wardens and everything they’ve built”

Here’s the MARAUDER KALISTA splash art:

MARAUDER KLED – 1350 RP

“Throughout history, the Marauders have balanced on the knife’s edge between brutality and cunning. General Kled, one half of the pair that currently leads the regime, is truly the incarnation of their historic brutality… and little more. If it weren’t for Xin Zhao, Kled would bet everything on a final, bloody battle.”

Here’s the MARAUDER KLED splash art:

MARAUDER XIN ZHAO – 1350 RP

“Though brutal, the Marauders still follow a martial order established during the era of the Magelords. These commanders seek only to reclaim the might with which their order once ruled. Xin Zhao is one half of the pair of current leaders. Pragmatic and measured, he has resurrected an ancient Magelord to destroy his foes once and for all.”

Here’s the MARAUDER XIN ZHAO splash art:

WARDEN GRAGAS – 1350 RP

“The Wardens are a sect of those who choose to don the armour of the Protectorate. Wardens hale from all corners of the world; so long as one holds fast to one’s pledge, then one is a Warden. Gragas found purpose in this calling, and found camaraderie in his fellow Wardens, who welcomed him – all of him – with open arms.”

Here’s the WARDEN GRAGAS splash art:

WARDEN QUINN – 1350 RP

“The Protectorate of old gained its power from bonds: bonds between comrades, bonds to armour, bonds to its edicts. Quinn follows in the footsteps of her ancestors, having forged a bond with a familiar she has named Valour, in honour of the Protectorate’s central tenet.”

Here’s the WARDEN QUINN splash art:

Miscellaneous

Riot’s noted on Twitter that the patch will be up for a longer period of testing than the usual fortnight:

[PBE] It's that time again, folks! I'll be your release manager for 11.1. This patch will be shipping to live in early 2021, so it'll be on PBE a little longer than usual with the holidays. See you Soon™️! pic.twitter.com/HHTazNboE7 — Riot Kami Banani (but merry) 🎄 (@kami_banani) December 8, 2020

A hiccup with the Elderwood Xayah and Rakan skins has been fixed!

@Beardilocks is a beast and fixed it!! — Katey ✩ Happy Namidays (@moonstonesxo) December 8, 2020

That’s all we’ve got in the way of the tentative League of Legends patch 11.1 notes for now, but keep heading back to this here page over next few weeks as we’ll keep updating it to reflect what’s happening on the PBE and coming to the live game in January. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

Also make sure you go catch up on the LoL patch 10.25 notes if you want to stay up-to-date on what’s hitting the live game right now for the last big huzzah of 2020. Plus, we have a handy LoL tier list and rundown of the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role if you’re on the lookout for some pointers.