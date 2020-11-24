League of Legends patch 10.25 notes – New Champion Rell, Battle Queen skins, Anivia overhaul

Jump To





Here we are at the end of 2020, League of Legends fans. LoL patch 10.24 is rolling out onto the multiplayer game’s live servers, and its follow-up – the last update of the year – has stampeded onto the testing grounds, with brand-new “tanky support” Champion Rell in tow.

As just revealed by Riot Games, new League of Legends Champion Rell, The Iron Maiden, is a hardy battler from Noxus with an exceptionally rare gift – the power of ferromancy, the ability to magically manipulate metals. Armed with an enormous gold-hued lance and a horse-like (sort of) metal mount, Rell has stormed onto the PBE for a fortnight of testing, along with her pretty intriguing abilities – which include a W in two parts.

As if that wasn’t enough, it turns out those teasers Riot was posting earlier this week were indeed pointing to a brand-new royalty-themed skin line. Diana, Janna, Katarina, and Qiyana get Battle Queen skins this patch, with the colour themes tying into those crests the studio shared on social media this past week. Plus, Diana gets a Prestige Edition – sweet!

Alongside these, a batch of new Elderwood skins also arrive in the coming update, with Azir, Ivern, Ornn, Rakan, and Xayah being the lucky Champs.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the tentative League of Legends patch 10.25 notes to get an idea of what’s in store for the final content drop of the year. As ever, bear in mind these changes are up for testing, so likely won’t reflect the finalised set of changes on the way just yet. Check out what you need to know right here (thanks Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.25 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.24 is currently due to go live on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times when they get confirmed by Riot, usually the day before the patch goes live.

League of Legends Patch 10.25 – New Champion, Rell

Rell, The Iron Maiden

RELL STATS

Base HP – 540

HP per level – 90

HP regen – 7

HP regen per level – 0.11

Mana – 350

Mana per level – 45

Base armour – 35

Armour per level – 3

Base AD – 55

AD per level – 3

Base MR – 32.1

MR per level – 1.25

Base move speed – 335

Attack speed per level – 2

Attack range – 175

RELL ABILITIES

Break the Mould – Passive Description: “Rell has significantly reduced Attack Speed, but her attacks steal 10% Armour and Magic Resist and deal an additional [8-16 according to level] plus total Armor and Magic Resist stolen magic damage. Attacking a Champion refreshes the stolen Armour and Magic Resist on all afflicted enemies. Always steals at least [5-12 according to level], reduced against minions.“ Shattering Strike – Q Description: “Rell thrusts her lance, destroying all Shield and dealing [35/52.5/70/87.5/105 (+25% AP)] magic damage. The first unit hit takes [70/105/140/175/210 (+50% AP)] damage instead and suffers Break the Mold’s defence steal. If Rell is bound to an ally with Attract | Repel, they both recover [10/15/20/25/30 (+30% AP)] plus 5% missing Health for each enemy Champion hit.” Stats: Mana Cost – 50 Cooldown – 9/8/7/6/5 seconds Metalmancy – Armor Up / Mount Up – W1/W2 Desription: Passive – Mounted: Rell gains [5-15%] Move Speed, reduced when taking damage. Active – Metalmancy – Armour Up: Rell leaps off her mount, Knocking Up enemies for 1 second and dealing [70/105/140/175/210 (+40% AP)] magic damage. Rell then enters Armoured form, gaining [40/70/100/730/160 (+13% health)] Shield, reducing her Move Speed, and allowing her to use Ferromancy: Mount Up. Passive – Dismounted: Rell gains [10% Armor] Armor and [10% MR] Magic Resist, but has 250 base Move Speed. Active – Metalmancy – Mount Up: Rell mounts up, gaining 15% Move Speed for 3.5 seconds, increased to [25/30/35/40/45%] Move Speed when moving towards enemy Champions. Her next attack during that duration throws the target over her shoulder, dealing an additional [10/25/40/55/70 (+30% AP)] magic damage and ending this effect. While Mounted, she can use Metalmancy – Armor Up. Stats: Mana Cost – 40 Cooldown – 11 seconds Attract | Repel – E Description: “Rell binds a piece of her Armour to another allied Champion, granting them [10% Armour] and [10% Magic Resist] while near you. Doing this has no cost, and only puts this Ability on a 3 second cooldown. If Rell uses this Ability without targeting an allied Champion, she snaps the binding, Stunning enemies around and between herself and her bound ally and dealing [80/120/160/200/240 (+30% AP)] magic damage. Rell can target herself to unbind from her ally. Tether dissipates at max range, but reconnects upon re-entering range of your bound ally.” Stats: Mana Cost – 40 Cooldown – 18/15.5/14/12.5/11 seconds Magnetic Overload – R Description: “Rell explodes in a magnetic fury, violently Pulling nearby enemies towards herself. Then Rell constantly draws nearby enemies towards herself and deals [120/200/280] magic damage over for the next 2 seconds.” Stats: Mana Cost – 100 Cooldown – 120/100/80 seconds RELL SKINS, LORE, AND VO Here’s Rell’s in-game biography: “The product of brutal experimentation at the hands of the Black Rose, Rell is a defiant, living weapon determined to topple Noxus. Her childhood was one of misery and horror, enduring unspeakable procedures to perfect and weaponise her magical control over metal… until she staged a violent escape, killing many of her captors in the process. Now branded as a criminal, Rell attacks Noxian soldiers on sight as she searches for survivors of her old ‘academy,’ defending the meek while delivering violent death to her former overseers.” Rell’s release skin is BATTLE QUEEN RELL! BATTLE QUEEN RELL – 1350 RP Here’s the BATTLE QUEEN RELL splash art: CLASSIC RELL

Here’s Rell’s VO: You can find out more about Rell on Riot’s Champion page and Champion Insights post at those links.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.25 – BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

Anivia – major changes Stats: Projectile attacks’ base speed increased to 1600 from 1500 Cast offset of attack delay increased to -0.1 from -0.008 Flash Frost (Q): New! This ability now applies a chill effect to enemies it passes over Damage dealt decreased to [50/70/90/110/130 (+25% AP)] from [60/85/110/135/160 (+45% AP)] Detonation damage dealt increased to [70/105/140/175/210 (+50% AP)] from [60/80/110/135/160 (+45% AP)] Cooldown changed to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds from 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds Mana Cost decreased to 80/85/90/95/100 from 80/90/100/110/120 Projectile speed increased to 950 from 800 Crystallize (W): Wall of ice width increased to 500/575/650/725/800 from 400/500/600/700/800 Cooldown changed to 20/19/18/17/16 seconds from a flat 17 seconds Frostbite (E): Mana Cost changed to a flat 40 from 50/60/70/80/90 Damage dealt increased to [60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP] from [50/75/100/125/150 (+50% AP)] Glacial Storm (R): Cooldown changed to 4/2.5/1 seconds from a flat 6 seconds Damage dealt decreased to [30/45/60 (+12.5% AP)] from [40/60/80 (+12.5% AP)] Note! Pantheon is also in for some changes this patch – they’re not on the PBE just yet, but you can check out the changelist right here: Pantheon list thats heading toward PBE (and 10.25). Taking away some proplay and support/midlane power to give Toplane a place to shine. Will be following up if needed as we see games on it and where the roles shake out. Q cooldown pulls a whole lot of weight, come try it out! pic.twitter.com/Afoz04CBxm — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) November 24, 2020

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.25 – CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

BATTLE QUEEN DIANA – 1350 RP

Here’s the BATTLE QUEEN DIANA splash art: BATTLE QUEEN DIANA PRESTIGE EDITION – 2000 EVENT TOKENS There’s no BATTLE QUEEN DIANA PRESTIGE EDITION splash art on the PBE jut yet, but keep checking back as one will likely arrive very soon. BATTLE QUEEN JANNA – 1350 RP Here’s the BATTLE QUEEN JANNA splash art: BATTLE QUEEN KATARINA – 1820 RP – LEGENDARY SKIN Here’s the BATTLE QUEEN KATARINA splash art: Given Katarina’s new look is a Legendary skin, she gets some new VO and features, which you can check out below: Battle Queen Katarina's Features Thread!! ⏬⏬⏬ Her main feature is as follow: every three takedowns, she unlocks a new blade and equips it. She has 6 blades in total. The first blade is always the same, as well as the very last one. The ones in-between are randomized! pic.twitter.com/Qs8T9PbLFD — Sirhaian (@Sirhaian) November 23, 2020 BATTLE QUEEN QIYANA – 1350 RP Here’s the BATTLE QUEEN QIYANA splash art:

ELDERWOOD AZIR

Here’s the ELDERWOOD AZIR splash art:

ELDERWOOD IVERN

Here’s the ELDERWOOD IVERN splash art:

ELDERWOOD ORNN

Here’s the ELDERWOOD ORNN splash art:

ELDERWOOD RAKAN and ELDERWOOD XAYAH

Here’s the ELDERWOOD RAKAN and ELDERWOOD XAYAH splash art:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.25 – MISCELLANEOUS NOTES

It’s worth noting that Nautilus won’t be getting a shiny new skin this year, after all. QA lead on skins Katey ‘Khaos’ Anthony has posted: “Apologies – we realise we teased a Nautilus skin coming in 2020, but unfortunately, that is no longer the case, and he won’t be receiving a skin this year. He’s still eligible for a skin, though!” and lead personalisation producer for League of Legends Jonathan ‘Bellissimoh’ Belliss has added on Reddit: “Nautilus’ next release will be in the second patch of 2021”.

Well, that’s one way to end the year with a bang. That’s all we’ve got in the way of the tentative League of Legends patch 10.25 notes for now, but be sure to keep checking back on this page over next couple of weeks as we’ll keep it updated it to reflect what’s happening on the PBE and headed to the live game. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes coming to League, that is? Of course you do.

